MCC Commissioner Clarifies on Disruption in Water Supply from 28 Oct-30 October

MCC Commissioner Clarifies on Disruption in Water Supply from 28 October to 30 October (06.00 AM of 28-10-2021 to 06.00 AM of 30-10-2021).

Mangaluru: As reported earlier that there will be NO WATER SUPPLY in Mangaluru for two days from 6 am on Oct 28 till 6 am on 30 October, according to information provided by Mangaluru City Corporation, since maintenance works will be undertaken at the Thumbe water pumping house, and therefore water supply will remain affected for two days.



Now Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar has sent a circular to media stating-” It has been brought to the notice of Mangaluru City Corporation that the citizens are apprehensive regarding the circular posted previously informing disruption in water supply from 06.00 AM of 28-10-2021 to 06.00 AM of 30-10-2021″.

“The jack well was constructed in 1971 near Thumbe Water Dam with the objective of supplying water across Mangaluru City has turned structurally weak. Certain sections have already been falling apart and posing danger. Complete damage will cause major discontinuation in water supply across the city. In order to avoid those circumstances, the Jack Well is being renovated under Mangaluru Smart City Program”.

“The project must go alongside the supply of drinking water. Therefore, pausing water pumping during the course of reconstruction is necessary. The public is hereby informed that a Shutdown schedule has been formulated by the MCC noting there will be water supply for the next two months. As a part of the reconstruction assignment, there will be no water supply for the next 48 hours. Citizens are requested not to panic and cooperate with the City Corporation by using limited water”

Issued by : Commissioner

Mangaluru City Corporation

