Spread the love



















MCC Commissioner Launches MyCityMyBudget Campaign-Seeks Citizen Inputs by 22 January

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy Sridhar launches MyCityMyBudget Campaign-Seeks Citizen inputs on 2021 budget through Janaagraha’s MyCityMyBudget Campaign before 12 noon on 22 January 2021

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy Sridhar has appealed to the citizens of Mangaluru to share their inputs on core areas they want the Mangaluru City Corporation Budget 2021 to be utilized. Sridhar was speaking after flagging off the #MyCityMyBudget initiative by Janaagraha, a non-profit NGO that is collaborating with MCC in this participatory budget endeavour by collecting citizen inputs. Sridhar appealed to Mangalureans to use virtual or offline mode and share their views on budget priorities and opinions before 12 noon on January 22, 2021.

“The budget is for the people and we want citizens to give us suggestions on how they wish the budget is utilized. You can submit inputs via the MyCityMyBudget campaign and we will consider the same while preparing the budget,” he said. Citizens can submit inputs by visiting the link: www.janaagraha.org/mangaluru. They can click on the top 3 priorities they want the budget to be utilized from options such as Roads, Footpaths, Underground Drainage, Drinking Water Supply, Solid Waste Management among others. On January 20, 21 and 22nd, volunteers from Janaagraha will collate inputs from citizens by visiting various wards.

MCC City Commissioner Akshy Sridhar launching the MyCityMyBudget Campaign at his office along with Janaagraha’s Communications Consultant Harsha Raj Gatty.

“Citizen Participation in city budgets is the cornerstone on which great collaborations and partnerships between cities and citizens can emerge, and a virtuous cycle of planning, implementation and transparency emerges through ward committees. This is an important first step in that journey!,” said Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation at Janaagraha.

“Very happy and excited to see participatory budget become a reality in Mangaluru with MyCityMyBudget. It may be a baby step this year but will grow in time and make the beautiful city of Mangaluru even better by prioritizing what citizens want in their city budget. We humbly request all active citizens to use this opportunity to make the voice of Mangaluru heard by the Corporation,” said Srinivas Alavilli, Head, Civic Participation at Janaagraha.

MyCityMyBudget is an annual participatory budgeting campaign run by Janaagraha. In the year 2015, MyCityMyBudget was launched in Bengaluru in collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Since then, year on year, Janaagraha has been conducting the exercise with the BBMP and this year it collated over 9,000 citizen budget inputs in Bengaluru. This is the first-time MyCityMyBudget has been launched in Mangaluru.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Janaagraha’s Communications Consultants Harsha Raj Gatty and Ms Sandhya C D’souza said, ” Did you know that the city of Mangaluru has an annual budget of Rs 300 crores for the municipal corporation? This year, for the first time, the City Corporation is starting a much acclaimed #MyCityMyBudget where citizen input is sought. The beautiful port city becomes the second city in Karnataka to invite citizens to help prepare their city budget. Visit janaagraha.org/mangaluru to give input”.

“This is also being collected on the ground with a form by our team and several other civil society organisations. These are small beginnings for participatory budgeting but IMHO has tremendous potential for truly empowering citizens to feel part of their own city governance. Requesting all of you to share with friends in Mangaluru or those from Mangaluru . We are supported by Sapna Karim, HL Manjunatha, Deepak Naik Honnavar Kathyayini Chamaraj, Nigel Albuquerque and Ajoy D’silva of MCC Civic Group and Prajwal Bhat from Citizen Matters. You too can be a part of out team to bring a change in Mangaluru” added Gatty and Ms D’souza

ABOUT JANAAGRAHA :

Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy is a non-profit trust in the Jana group co-founded by Swati Ramanathan and Ramesh Ramanathan in 2001. Janaagraha’s mission is to transform the quality of life in India’s cities and towns. It works with citizens to catalyse active citizenship in city neighbourhoods and with governments to institute reforms to city governance (what we call “City-Systems”).

The “City-Systems” framework is a whole-of-systems approach to solving for India’s cities. It comprises four distinct yet interdependent components: Urban Planning and Design (master plans, design standards for public utilities), Urban Capacities and Resources (municipal finance, municipal staffing and technology), Political Leadership (empowerment, legitimacy) and Transparency and Citizen Participation (public disclosures, citizen participation, service level guarantees and grievance redressal).

MCC Commissioner who launched the campaign appeals citizens to submit inputs via online mode or through Janaagraha volunteers before 12 noon on January 22, 2021. Citizens can submit inputs by visiting the link: www.janaagraha.org/mangaluru

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar’s Video Message during launch of MyCityMyBudget at his office on Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

For More Details Contact: Sandhya C D’Souza

Citizens Communication Associate, Janaagraha

sandhya.dsouza@janaagraha.org; Mobile: + 91 9448895400