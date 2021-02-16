Spread the love



















MCC Commissioner & Mayor STILL Showing Negligence Towards Water Leakage Issue

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar & Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar STILL Showing Negligence Towards thousand of Gallons of Water Leakage Issue happening at Karangalpady, since THREE months

Mangaluru: In spite of two articles published by Team Mangalorean in Mangalorean.com ( Hello MCC! Precious Water Lost Since Weeks Due To Pipe Leakage in Karangalpady ) and ( Hello MCC Commissioner & Mayor! Gallons of Water Lost due to Pipe Leakage since 2 Months ) highlighting the water leakage due to a faulty underground pipe, resulting in thousand of gallons of water lost, STILL our beloved Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar have shown TOTAL negligence towards this civic issue, which needs to be exposed to the public.

Apart from Mangalorean.com highlighting this issue through two reports, there have been reports on the same issue published in a few print media, and still the MCC Commissioner, Mayor and other concerned officials in MCC have turned a blind eye towards this matter, which shows the irresponsibility and Carelessness of these officials. Before these officials read this report, I want them to see the following three awareness messages on Saving water (two highlighted by the Mangaluru Police on their LED display board) and the other one by the Lions club, near KSRTC Bejai bus stand. Are these messages only for the public to follow or even the officials at MCC?

THESE AWARENESS MESSAGES ARE FOR OUR BELOVED MCC COMMISSIONER, MAYOR AND CONCERNED OFFICIALS

Earlier when Team Mangalorean used to highlight any Civic issues connected with MCC, the former MCC Commissioner or the former Mayor used to take action quickly in seeing that the problem is rectified within a day or couple of days- but not in the case of the present concerned officials at MCC. Sorry to say that, but it is fact, specially in this case, when thousand and thousand of gallons of water is lost due to the faulty pipe, and also being the fault of MCC.

When a hard working family having difficulties to pay the water bill, Mangaluru City Corporation officials are quick in sending reminders or even disconnect water supply-but when thousands of gallons of water is lost due to water pipe burst/leak I think it’s okay with the officials by not rectifying the problem soon, and save precious water- and that too even after bunch of electronic and print medias highlighting the issue. Bah humbug! How nice of them to address civic issues?

Yes, this water pipe leak has been losing gallons and gallons of water 24X7 since THREE MONTHS, which is something that the civic body should take care of without further delay. But looking at the situation, it seems like no MCC officials nor the corporator has taken any action to fix this problem until now, even after repeated complaints from the shops nearby. While MCC claims that it has to collect payment of water bills in crores – and on the other hand MCC is losing gallons of water due to faulty leakages, like this one. Water leaks are becoming a bigger cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water, while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes.

The report is about the water being lost for weeks due to a pipe water leakage in front of the ‘Medicare building’ in Karangalpady, Mangaluru. How many times the corporator of this area and also Mangaluru City Corporation officials might have passed by this spot, where leaked water has been flowing along the side of the road, and collecting near St Aloysius Higher Primary School, giving a breeding place for mosquitoes and also putting pedestrians .lives in jeopardy. No wonder these officials have turned a blind eye towards civic problem, probably waiting for Team Mangalorean to highlight it again in Mangalorean.com, or waiting for a protest by citizens- and YES, we are highlighting it again through this report, just to wake up the concerned sleeping officials in MCC and do the needful soon, before more gallons of water is lost.

The Leakage could be Small in Size, but water leaking 24X7 is a Huge Waste

Old water infrastructure has been a problem for MCC with old metal pipes rusting, loose bolts giving way, and clean water gushing onto the street or into drains, costing a fortune in revenue. So how much water does the city actually lose because of this? A LOT! The City’s creaking water system is leaking thousands of litres every day in regions currently facing usage restrictions as reservoirs run perilously low during hot weather. Many times MCC warns residents to limit their water usage during summer, but don’t bother to fix leaky or faulty pipes that leak out gallons of water. Bah humbug!

Locals say this is indicative of the volume of water being wasted and leaking out of the city’s aging water infrastructure or human error. If the leaks were fixed there would be no need to conserve water. If you examine some of the MCC water connection pipes you will notice some shocking results- most pipes in the distribution system in a bad condition. The pipes are either leaking and the dead ends capped with wooden/metal corks increasing the likelihood of water-borne diseases. Presence of heavy metals like iron and lead corroding from the pipes and joints could far exceed limits of safe drinking water. Sadly, MCC doesn’t care about citizens’ health safety.

Some of the pipes looked new; most were older and had sprung tiny leaks out of rust holes. Not only has the municipal water system been slow to branch out, it also leaks like cheesecloth. In the established neighborhoods that enjoy the relative reliability of a MCC hookup, 44 percent of the city’s water supply either seeps out through aging pipes or gets siphoned away by thieves. Summers bring shortages, even for those served by the city’s plumbing. Everywhere, the steep ascent of demand has caused a run on groundwater. Well owners drill deeper and deeper, chasing the water table downward as they all keep draining it further.

And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Hope this report will FINALLY awaken the MCC Commissioner, MCC Mayor, the concerned area ward corporator and also the MCC officials to sprung into action, and fix this leaking water pipe, at least now, after THREE MONTHS, so that NOT A SINGLE DROP OF PRECIOUS WATER IS LOST’ and which is even mentioned in the awareness messages posted by City Police and Lions Club.