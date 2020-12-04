Spread the love



















MCC Council Resolves to Demolish Central Market & Build Rs 145 Cr New Market Complex

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) during Council Meeting on 2 December Resolves to Demolish Central Market & Build Rs 145 Crore State-of-the Art New Market Complex , comprising of Vegetable and Fish Market, under the PPP Model

Mangaluru: It should be noted that last time when MCC and Mangaluru Smart City Limited had decided to demolish the nearly 50-year-old dilapidated Central Vegetable Market and build a new State-of-the Art Market complex under the PPE plan at a cost of Rs 145 crore, the traders at the Central Market went to High Court and put a stay order on the construction of New Market- and later won the case. While the wholesale traders have been shifted from the old location of Central Market which used to be in the heart of city, to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard in Baikampady, in the outskirts of Mangaluru- and also the veg and fruit retailers and other businesses who were operating their businesses in the old building ordered to move out, due to congestion of space which abuses the guidelines of Covid-19- and also that Mangaluru City Corporation had plans to demolish the old Central Market and build a state-of-the art new Central Market, had landed into controversy.

Even a temporary market was planned to be built near the football stadium, which also got a stay order after members of a football association had filed a case in high Court- and now it is learnt that the temporary market project has totally been dropped out. That means taxpayers money has gone down the drain. In the meantime, MLA Vedavyas Kamath had directed to built temporary tin covered sheds for the traders, but none of the traders were willing to do business in those sheds, and these sheds were being happily used by beggars, drunkards, stray dogs, homeless to spend their days and nights- and now these sheds have been removed. Yet another waste of taxpayers money!

And now once again, during the council meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday, it was approved the demolition of the 50-year-old Central Market building. An agenda in this regard was approved at a meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor Janaki aka Vedavathi, in the absence of Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, since he was ill and hospitalized. Since the Central Market and also the Central Fish Market is in dilapidated condition, both will be demolished, and the Mangaluru Smart City Limited has a proposal to develop a new market complex at the location, under the PPP model, at a cost of Rs 145 crore. Once the new complex comes up, it will comprise of Vegetable as well as Fish market.

MCC council ruling party chief whip Premanand Shetty said the market building cannot be repaired and hence a decision was taken to demolish it. Constructing a new market complex with all modern facilities, will not only provide infrastructure for traders and the public, but will also help the MCC to mobilize resources. Notices have already been served to the traders, who are carrying out business in the building with valid licences, he said. MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said an outside agency was asked to conduct a study to check the condition of the building. The third-party agency, in its report, has stated that the building should be demolished. “There are 31 lawful traders who have a trade licence in their name and are carrying out business inside the Central Market,” said the commissioner.

Opposition leader Abdul Ravoof from the Congress party said that there were over 470 traders who were carrying out business in the market complex before they were shifted to the APMC yard in Baikampady. “There are more than 3,000 people, who are dependent directly or indirectly, on the Central Market for their livelihood. The city corporation should also consider rehabilitating all those who are dependent on the Central Market for their livelihood,” he added. Well planned by the MCC to build a new Market Complex, but will the existing traders/shop owners move out? A question needs to be addressed, just like last time, when the traders went to HC and brought a stay order. It could even happen this time too, you never know.

As of now, only six shop owners are doing their business out of the 33 who got licence to operate their business. All these years nearly 300 shop owners were doing business illegally under someone Else’s name, but after MCC cracked down on them, only 33 were found to be legal to continue their trade at the Central Market. If you look at the present situation of the market it is a mess, and in total dilapidated condition. Even after MCC provided the electricity and water fews weeks ago, still not many traders want to come back. A bunch of them have already opened fruits and vegetables shops in various parts of the City. So what would be the next outcome, we will have to wait and see!