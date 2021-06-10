Spread the love



















MCC Covid-19 Enforcement Team Collect Rs 61,150 in Fines from Violators on 2nd Day

MCC Covid-19 Enforcement Team Collect Rs 61,150 in Fines from Violators on 2nd Drive Day . On 8 June police collected Rs 78,050 fines from 487 people for not wearing masks, and Rs 47,900 from 79 IMV cases.On 9 June, police collected Rs 77,850 in fines from 491 people for not wearing masks, and Rs 56,000 from 102 IMV cases.



Mangaluru: In order to contain the rise in Covid-19 cases and also to bring awareness among the public about the Virus, the special Covid-19 enforcement Team of Mangaluru City Corporation continued the second day of the drive on Wednesday, 9 June. As per the directions from Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra the MCC officials cracked down on shops that were doing business past lockdown timings, and penalized them- and also slapped fines on motorists who were roaming around in the City for no reasons. The drive started from Ladyhill to Kulur via Urwa Store, and those shop keepers violating the Covid-19 guidelines were penalized, a few shops’ trade licenses were cancelled until further notice.

During the day-long drive MCC officials collected fines totalling to Rs 61, 150 from motorists and 58 shop owners, who failed to comply with safety and lockdown norms. Trade licenses of seven shops and business establishments were temporarily suspended. 121 lockdown guidelines violations were reported on Wednesday, as per MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar. It should be noted that on Tuesday, MCC officials raided 78 shops for remaining open past lockdown timings, and trade licenses of 30 shops were temporarily suspended, under further notice- a fine of Rs 68,350 was collected on that day.

Enough is Enough! MCC Cracks Down on Vehicles Violating Lockdown-Rs 25 K Fines Collected

The officials are acting against those who violate rules relating to sale of essentials only in the morning, dispensing of parcels only by the hotels, sticking to social distance, wearing of marks and other rules. The MCC Covid-19 enforcement team included Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Officials, including MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) P K Binoy,MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Dr Santhosh Kumar, MCC Zonal Commissioner (Kadri Area) Mrs Rekha Shetty, Senior Health Inspector Shivalinga K, Revenue Officers Praveen and Vijay, among others

A xerox cum cyber shop was shut, and near Urwa Market, the officials fined Rs 250 each on those not wearing masks-they also collected a fine of Rs 2500 from the clerk manning a liquor place. A shop in Urwa market was closed fors selling non-essential items. Near Urwas store circle, Rs 250 each was collected from those who were not wearing masks. Moving over to Derebail, Konchady, Kavoor and Padavinangady areas, the officials pulled down shutters of mobile phone service centres, hardware shops, jewellery outlets and other shops for not adhering to the pandemic rules. Also a photocopying/xerox shop in Padavinangady was closed since there were many people, including seniors who had come there for certain online transactions related to Aadhar card, ration card, and other government benefits schemes.

The police also with city corporation officials conducted joint operations in certain major city points. Police and MCC officials took strict action against violators at the check posts on the major roads and interior roads. Even the City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, joined by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (traffic) Nataraj and other senior officers were busy with the checking work. In one instance, there was an argument between MCC Officials and a salon operator who refused to handover the keys to the officials after he was ordered to shut his shop for violating the Covid norms. The officials with no other choice registered a complaint against the salon operator under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. Also near KPT Circle, a tender coconut seller was made to stop his sales, since he was found not wearing a mask.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar speaking to Team Mangalorean said “It’s unfortunate to note that even after warnings, action by penalizing people for not following the Covid guidelines, still they are out on streets for no reasons. While continuing our drive, our main aim is to create awareness among the public so that they strictly adhere to the rules, rather than face the consequences, and also when the pandemic crisis is getting from bad to worse with a spike in cases daily. Our health inspectors have been creating awareness on the importance of wearing masks and also the fine that will be imposed if caught without it “

“I urge the citizens of Mangaluru to strictly abide by the guidelines, if not stringent action will be taken against violators. While strictly enforcing the rules, we will also ensure that the livelihood of people are not affected. There is a steady increase in the Covid-19 positive cases each day. This is a matter of concern. Unless it is of utmost importance, I urge citizens not to step out of the house and put themselves and their dear ones into risk. We can only be successful in our fight against COVID19 if we work together, ” added Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

These are the cases as per police on 8 and 9 June- On 8 June police collected Rs 78,050 fines from 487 people for not wearing masks, and Rs 47,900 from 72 IMV cases. NDMA cases-7, and Epidemic cases-4, total vehicles seized-77, of which 73 are two-wheelers, and 4 are four-wheelers. On 9 June, police collected Rs 77,850 in fines from 491 people for not wearing masks, and Rs 56,000 from 102 IMV cases. Total vehicles seized-93, of which 88 are two-wheelers and five four-wheelers.

Like this: Like Loading...