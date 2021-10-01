MCC Extends Yearly Contract of AWHC until 2023-Two New Bolero Tippers Inaugurated by Mayor

Spread the love



















MCC Extends Yearly Contract of Antony Waste Handling Cell (AWHC) until 2023-Two New Bolero Tippers Inaugurated by MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation Council approved a proposal to extend the contract of Antony Waste Handling Cell (AWHC) to collect and transport waste from the City for one more year and until the new contractor is finalized. The existing contract of AWHC was supposed to end in January 2022. During a special meeting held on 30 September, as a decision about the further contract process relating to the solid waste disposal process of the city corporation has not yet been finalized, this city corporation has decided to extend the contract period of Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd by one year.

The seven-year contract with the company ends on January 31, 2022. It has been decided to extend the same from February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. It was also decided to send a proposal for the approval of an estimated maximum amount of Rs 52.04 crore to the director of municipal administration. Mayor Premanand Shetty said, “We have prepared an alternative DPR for the collection and transportation of waste from the City. Ramakrishna Math will also submit a DPR in this regard. It may take time for the City corporation to get approval from the government for the new DPR. Until then, the present contract can be extended for one more year till January 31, 2023, or till the alternative DPR is finalized”.

The Mayor further said, “AWHC will collect and transport waste (about 383 tonnes per day) at an estimated cost of Rs 52.04 crore per year. The proposal will be sent to the Directorate of Municipal Administration for approval. The issue of reduction in water rate, proper distribution of water bills, and implementation of water Adalat decisions etc. have been discussed with the directorate of municipal administration and shortly a decision on reducing water rate will be taken. The income from non-residential commerce and industry sectors has been in excess of the government estimate and therefore, reduction of water rate will not affect the finances of the corporation”.

Also during the session, a proposal seeking the approval of the council for developing an app through KEONICS for digitizing property tax and making the payment facility online was moved. The corporation plans to facilitate payment of property tax online like the building licence, shop licence, water bill etc for the convenience of the people.

Prakash Kurup- Project Head at AWHC, Mangaluru (Left) and Abdullah Rehman (CEO & Founder, APD, Mangaluru

On Friday, 1 October Two New Bolero Tippers were Inaugurated by Mayor Premanand Shetty, in the presence of MCC Engineers, Officials, Prakash Kurup-the Project Head of AWHC; Abdullah Rehman-CEO & Founder of Anti Pollution Drive Foundation; Management staff of AWHC namely- Kishore Kumar, Abhilash, Sunil, Sudesh, Shravan, Subhash, Lokesh, Nithin, among others. Following the inauguration, Prakash Kurup speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We are happy that MCC, having trust in us for the service we rendered since 2015, has extended our contract for one more year until January 2023. We have added two new Mahindra Bolero Tippers (BS-6 hydraulically operated Auto Tipper) at a cost of Rs 9 lakh each. For the good service we have rendered so far, Mangalore City Corporation has bagged the Best Solid Waste Management Award in 2018 under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. While AWHC has been given yet another year to handle the waste collection, we look forward to the support and cooperation of the citizens of Mangaluru”.

Also speaking to Team Mangalorean Abdullah Rehman said, “To keep the City clean we need support and cooperation from the citizens of Mangaluru. While Mangaluru is growing and increasing in population, so also will the increase in waste. Despite being the country with the second largest population in the world, India remains directionless in terms of community participation or policy implementation. This is the hardest part of my job and surprisingly, it’s not dealing with anti-pollution activities. At APD, our aim is to create a long-term change by enabling a culture of knowing and caring about how our surroundings affect our health, environment and the economy. Ultimately, it is about encouraging stakeholders and citizens to participate while simultaneously making their effort seem worthwhile”.

“Our work has been primarily in Mangaluru in the areas of air pollution and improving the solid waste management profile. We are focusing on mining the missing data in order to enable the citizenry to take a more proactive role in the drives. By working with MCC) and AWHC as part of the Smart Swachh Mangaluru project, we’ve been able to align processes and encourage policymakers to act. We are constantly working with schools, waste workers, and young college volunteers to create this buzz. In order to have a Swachh Mangaluru, the support and cooperation of the citizens is a must, which we are looking for”, added Abdullah.

Like this: Like Loading...