MCC Failed to Provide Drinking Water to Mangalore Citizens- Naveen D’Souza

Mangaluru: “BJP is giving false promises, they have failed to provide drinking water to the people of Mangaluru. The MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty and the other corporators of BJP, and all the officers do not have co-ordination. They have put the people of Mangaluru in trouble. Now there is no drinking water, they did not bother to ration water. They should have taken action before April 18 to ration the water. But the Mayor, Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Shetty or MP did not address this issue. When Congress was in power, the same situation was tackled successfully by rationing water at the appropriate time”, said Corporator Naveen D’Souza during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here on May 5.

Addressing the media persons Naveen said, “When Congress was in power, we provided 24,000 litres of water for Rs 65. But after BJP came to power, they reduced the quantity of water to 16,000 litres and provided only 8000 litres of water for Rs 65. When J R Lobo was the MLA, the then Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake started the Jalasiri scheme at a cost of Rs 760 crores. The Jalasiri project is still in progress. The elected representatives are not co-ordinating with the Congress corporators while the officers are busy with election duty, there is no one to address the pleas of the people”.

Naveen further said, “There was a scheme ‘Jala Bagi’ for BPL card holders, but the present government has disconnected the system. The MCC has also increased the Self Assessment tax with an additional burden to the people. We the Congress corporators have fought against the hike in property tax without success. The BJP is giving false promises and fooling people. They are using the people as their vote bank. If we provide free drinking water, people will benefit from it. They did not reduce the price of water for residential purposes”.

Former Mayor Shashidhar Hegde, opposition leader Vinayraj, Praveen Chandra Alva, and Deepak Poojary were also present.

