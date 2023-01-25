MCC Finance officer’s Driver Commits Suicide by jumping in front of Train in Indrali

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a driver of the Mangaluru Municipal Corporation Financial officer, committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at Indrali near the Railway bridge on January 25 during the wee hours.

The deceased has been identified as Raghavendra Hegde, a resident of Hebri.

Onlookers rushed to see when they heard a loud noise and found a man lying in a pool of blood, they then informed the police. A car with an MCC name board was parked near the railway track and contained an ID card.

The reason for suicide is not yet to be known.

Manipal Police Visited the Spot and have registered a case.

