MCC gets Ambulance as a Loaner from KIOCL for a Month during Pandemic

Spread the love



















MCC gets an Ambulance as a Loaner from KIOCL for a Month during Pandemic

Mangaluru: In a communication from Dr Santhosh Kumar- Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on behalf of MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar stated, “Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) has loaned one of their full-fledged ambulances with Reg No KA 19 C 8858 for a month starting today (26 April) FREE of Cost to Mangaluru City Corporation during this treacherous Covid-19 situation, where there is a spike in Covid-19 cases daily. The ambulance will be used to transport Covid-19 infected patients to the hospital, and the ambulance will also be used to transport persons who died due to Coronavirus”.

“The ambulance will be stationed in the MCC premises, and all the operational costs will be borne by MCC when people call the ambulance phone number for service, except for expenses of the ambulance driver and staff will be taken care of by KIOCL”, as per the statement.

THE NUMBER TO CALL FOR THE AMBULANCE SERVICE: 0824-2220306