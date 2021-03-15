Spread the love



















MCC Implements QR Codes in Homes & Shops to Monitor Waste Collection

Mangaluru : If you notice QR codes stuck at the entrance wall of a home or in front of a shop, Mangaluru City Corporation has come up with a new initiative in alloting QR codes to all the shops and houses within the city limits. And this system is aimed in keeping track of the waste collection work, and for coordination between the Citizens of Mangaluru and MCC.

It is learnt that this QR code system is implemented under the Smart City Project in order to keep track of garbage collection from houses, apartments, and commercial complexes. As of today,these QR codes have been implemented in over 20,000 homes/businesses and about 80,000 are yet to be fixed with QR codes. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Dr Santhosh Kumar- MCC Assistant Commissioner said, ” Since people of some wards have been complaining that their garbage is not collected frequently, and many a times the garbage trucks don’t even make stops daily. Therefore we decided to use this technology which comes in handy for scrutinizing the genuineness of the complaints and to respond to complaints without delay. With quite a few QR codes implemented in a few wards, the system has been working successfully. Therefore MCC has decided to extend this system to the entire city. Within the next few days, the system will be fully operational”



To know more about QR codes: QR codes are made on the lines of the codes used for online payment systems. These codes will be pasted to garbage production centres like houses, hotels, apartment complexes, commercial complexes and compounds of industries. The civic workers are given machines to scan the QR codes. They scan and collect garbage. The information reaches the Integrated Command Control Centre set up under the Smart City Project. The staff at the centre keep track of this information. If QR code of any of the buildings is not scanned, it is treated that garbage from there has not been collected, and the officers get this information.

The QR code pasted outside every house will ensure that the sanitation workers have picked up the garbage and it will also let the management know how many households are actually dumping garbage through the door to door service. Moreover, the locals will also be able to make e-payments for the door to door garbage collection service. The locals can pay through online transactions or apps and can even use their debit cards to pay for the door to door service. The e-payments will also help MCC track the households that dispose of garbage regularly through the door to door service and not in public areas. MCC officials opined that such efficient waste disposal methods will certainly help Mangaluru in its Swachh Abhiyan campaign 2021.