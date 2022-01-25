MCC Introduces Web Portal/Apps To Renew Trade Licenses & Pay Property Taxes Online



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at MCC Conference Hall on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premanand Shetty said, “We are happy to announce that we have introduced a new app/web portal to apply for new tarde licenses and also renew existing licenses online, making it convenient to the traders, where they don’t have to come to the Corporation office and fill the forms and other procedures. With this app they can do their new trade licenses or renew existing ones by clicking on the buttons from the comfort of their homes or business offices”.

“Until now we have received a tremendous response where traders are filling their applications online to get new licenses or renew existing licenses. When traders fill the application forms for 2022-2023 trade licenses, their information is entered into the web database, and an SMS notification will be sent to their registered mobile number. Traders can login to the MCC trade license mobile app and select the payment mode, after which they can download to get their trade certificate printed. It should be noted that the provisional certificates will be valid for 15 days, and during this period, the applicant as well as the health inspector can raise objections for invalid and incorrect entries or records in the provisional certificate.” added the Mayor.

Mayor further said “And if there are no objections, the applicants can go ahead and download the trade license certificate for the year 2022-23. Till date nearly 23,000 plus trade licenses have been renewed and new ones issued, whereas 6000 plus traders are yet to apply for new trade licenses or renew the existing ones. Till date a total amount of Rs 10 Crore has been collected from trade license fees, which is double the amount collected in 2021. It should be noted that those operating PG hostels or any other businesses which are not mentioned in our Trade list, should contact the concerned authorities and get their licenses. If they fail to do so, action will be taken by the ward health superintendent and MPW supervisor for running such businesses illegally. Property taxes collected from 23,000 properties since November 2021 is Rs 7.4 Crore plus, and with the online payment mode it people are finding it convenient to pay their taxes without coming to MCC office”.

Regarding the contract of Anthony Waste management , Mayor said it will end by January end, and that already two DPR’s, one being of Ramakrishna Mission had been sent to the government, and we have requested the government to extend the contract of Anthony Waste management for one more year, under everything is set right.. “Since there are a lot of procedures involved in the approval process for new DPR, to buy vehicles etc, therefore we had to extend the contract of Anthony Waste Management for one more year.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar speaking on the Covid-19 cases said, “In DK/Mangaluru there are around 1200 active Covid-19 cases, and many of them are detected in educational institutions and hostels. However officials from the health department are monitoring the cases and taking care in preventing the spread of the deadly virus. It has been noted that many in Mangaluru City limits have taken their first dose, and we are taking initiatives to see that everyone is vaccinated at the earliest.

Deputy Mayor Ms Sumangala Rao, Sudheer Shetty -MCC Whip, MCC Revenue Standing Committee president Shobha Rajesh, Corporator Sandeep Garodi were present.during the meeting.