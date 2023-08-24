MCC Launches Awareness Drive on Dumping Garbage-Collects Fines from People…

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Launches Awareness Drive on Dumping Garbage in Public Places -Collects Fines of nearly Rs 4000 from People who threw garbage in Mannagudda area in the City

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a drive to create awareness and penalise those who dump waste in public places in the city. MCC commissioner Anand CL said that throwing waste in public places spoils the beauty of the city. “Dumping waste on the roadside and public places by people affects Swachhata (cleanliness). Hence, we have decided to launch awareness drives and impose penalties on those who violate the rules,” he said.

Accordingly, the city corporation has slapped a fine on those who dumped garbage at Mannagudda on Wednesday. A penalty of Rs 4,000 was collected from those who dumped garbage in public places, as per the solid waste management bylaw, he said, adding that dumping of garbage in public places and by the side of the road has created black spots in several places. He also warned of taking legal action against those who dump garbage in public places.

