MCC Mayor Election on 8 Sept- Sudheer Shetty Could be the Next Mayor of Mluru City

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Election on 8 Sept- Sudheer Shetty- Corporator of Kodialbail Ward Could be the Next Mayor of Mangaluru City. However, the Announcement of the BJP mayoral candidate will be made on 7 September, following a meeting held on 6 September (Today)

Mangaluru: With just two days left for the Mangaluru City Corporation Mayoral election, for the post of mayor for the 24th term in MCC coming to an end, the majority in the council is tightlipped about their candidate for the election to be held on 8 September 2023.. Sources in the BJP indicate that the party is likely to select Sudheer Shetty, who represents the Kodialbail ward for the post. However, the party has not announced the name yet. The BJP had bagged 44 seats in the election to MCC council held in 2019. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, SDPI has two members in the council.



While BJP corporators Divakar Pandeshwar and Premanand Shetty were the mayors in the first and second years, respectively, Jayanand Achan was elected in the third year. The deputy mayor’s election will be unanimous this year as the post is reserved for the SC women category. BJP corporator from Panambur ward Sunitha is the lone contestant for the deputy mayor post. Neither the Congress nor the SDPI has SC women candidates to contest for the post.

Sudheer Shetty

BJP district president Suddarshan Moodbidri speaking to the media said that the party will finalise the name of the candidate for the BJP mayoral poll a day before the election (7 September) “We have not yet finalised the candidate since all the 44 corporators from the BJP are eligible to contest for the post of mayor, which is reserved for the general category. Hence, we will convene a meeting on September 6 to seek an opinion from all corporators and later the name of the candidate will be announced by September 7,” he said.

Senior BJP corporator Sudheer Shetty said, “Though I am a strong aspirant for the post of mayor, an official announcement can be made only by our party district president.” MCC council opposition leader Naveen D’Souza said that the Congress, though not having sufficient numbers in the council, will field a candidate. “We have not taken a decision regarding the candidate for the mayoral poll. The party will finalise the candidate on 6 September ,” he added.

