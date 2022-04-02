MCC Mayor Skips Monthly General Council Meeting due to Technical Issues

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premanand Shetty Skips Monthly General Council Meeting due to Technical Issues

Mangaluru: As they say that you can’t always depend or trust the advanced technology, because a slight glitch or minor problem in the system can ruin the entire plans or proceedings. Here is one example- the unexpected deferral of election to the post of the 23rd mayor of Mangaluru has given an extended term for the 22nd mayor Premanand Shetty in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). However, the Mayor has not been able to convene the monthly general council meeting due to technicalities, after the last one he chaired on 26 February 2022.



Even though the term of Shetty as the mayor ended on 1 March 2022 the election for the 23rd mayor was not held due to confusion regarding a Supreme Court order in a special leave petition related to reservation roster for city corporations in Maharashtra. Speaking to the media, Mayor Shetty said, “There are technical hurdles to chair council meetings, though I continue to be the mayor. There are technical issues in convening the council meeting since four standing committees—town planning and reforms, public health and education, taxation, finance and appeal and accounts—have no powers. Hence, I am waiting for a nod from the government to convene the council meeting. I have requested MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar to write to the government seeking permission”.

Shetty further said that the post of 23rd mayor has been reserved for the general category in the MCC. Meanwhile, the deputy mayor’s post is reserved for Backward Classes A category. “However, the government is yet to clarify whether an election for the post of 23rd mayor can be held in the MCC. The government has sought clarification from the law department,” he added.

Meanwhile, MCC council opposition leader A C Vinayaraj from the Congress, said that two city corporations have already held elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor. Vinayaraj further said “When two city corporations have already conducted elections, why did the government not hold it in Mangaluru? There are several issues that need to be discussed in the council meeting. People have been facing difficulties in the payment of online property tax. The online software prompts property owners to pay the previous year’s tax, which they have already paid. Meanwhile, they have no option to pay the tax offline. Though the mayor continues in power, he has no administrative powers to hold council meetings,”.