MCC Negligence Causes Compound Wall of ‘Vaz Villa’ Collapse near Milagres

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Negligence due to unscientific planning of Stormwater Drainage Causes Compound Wall Collapse of ‘Vas Villa’ near Milagres Cross Road, Hampankatta, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: One thing for sure is that during monsoon time in Coastal City-Mangalore we see lots of trees and electric poles falling; Homes and compound walls collapsing; and here we have the results of two which caused the collapse of a 100-plus-year-old antique home compound wall to collapse-one cause is the heavy downpour late night which lasted for hours- and the main cause for the wall to collapse is having no proper stormwater drainage against the wall, which loosens the bottom part of the wall.

A few months ago, Mangaluru City Smart Ltd (MSCL) along with MCC, had undertaken and completed the concrete work on Milagres 1st Cross Road. They had missed providing a proper stormwater drain along the side of the road. Whenever it rains, water enters the nearby businesses, and homes, including the Vaz Villa home. Recently a bunch of shops were flooded with rainwater resulting in heavy damages- and the concerned authorities never bothered to compensate for the damage losses incurred by the shop owners. Bah humbug!

During the Road Development work, the Compound Wall had developed cracks due to the beating of heavy machinery and stranded water

Yes, the monsoon season in the coastal region of DK/Mangaluru brings heavy rains from June to September or a little beyond that, which cause flooding and other damages like the walls collapsing, trees uprooting/crashing, etc etc. Building collapses are common as the rains weaken the foundations of poorly built structures. Heavy rains are not new to Mangaluru, and every time a disaster takes place, the first excuse given by the officials is ‘Let the rains Stop, We will rectify the problem”. Hello, the work for safety issues should be undertaken during summer, and not wait for monsoon, and put the blame on Mother Nature.

The wall of Vaz Villa had come down due to the incessant rains that lashed the City Saturday night, and this wall been built for decades collapsed not only because of the heavy rains but also due to the damages caused to the wall by an earthmover/JCB a few days ago, when they were rectifying the drainage, which gets overflowed during the downpour. And now we are seeing the result, with the compound wall collapsing, and blocking the busy Falnir road. Luckily there were no injuries to vehicles or pedestrians since the incident took place late at night. If not there would have been casualties, since many vehicles and commuters use this stretch of the road.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, one of the home members of Vaz Villa, Althea Vaz, aged 62, wife of Deepak Vaz said, “This is our prestigious ancestral home built nearly 100 plus years ago, and then my dad and mother lived here until their death. My dad, Eric Vaz, was the Manager at the then famous ‘BATA’ shoe shop (now demolished) which was near an old-service bus stand, opposite to Catholic Club. We are six children in the family, while few are settled in Dubai and Mumbai, while I, my husband and my daughter reside in this home”.

“For quite a few years we have been harassed by the officials of MCC urging us to give a few cents of our property for Falnir Road widening. We have no problem in giving a portion of our property, provided MCC pays us the present plot value and does not try to convince us through the TDR plan. We are not selling our property, so who wants the TDR certificate? Recently the MCC officials visited my house, while I was alone, and used harsh words while communicating with me”.

She further said, “We have been facing hassles and hardships with MCC for years, in the ongoing issue of them occupying part of our home for road widening. And in case we decide to give a few cents of the property facing the road, we will be losing three bedrooms, kitchen, toilets, etc which are in that portion of the home. Negotiations have taken place many times, but no one is listening to our demands. We are not ready to agree to their offer, unless a suitable deal is made, providing the right compensation/the present market value of the land. Our corporator Vinayaraj has been very helpful, and is trying his best to come up with a final deal, thereby avoiding future controversies or hassles”.

“This is a 15-cent property with a home having five bedrooms, etc, of which little portion of the land has already been swallowed by the time of Falnir road development, and a few cents behind our house for the nearby church. If everyone wants our property for free, I don’t think that’s the right way to do it. We are still looking forward to more negotiations with the MCC or other administrations, provided everything is done the right way”, added Ms Althea.

On the final note, Althea said, “The collapse of our compound wall was totally due to negligence of MSCL/MCC during the Milagres Cross road development work, and if they still neglect in rectifying the stormwater drain, more of our compound wall may collapse in the nearest future during incessant rains. I am happy that no injuries or damages were done. I am extremely grateful to our area corporator Vinayaraj for responding to my call made to him early in the morning, and he has taken care of the situation, and he has arranged a bunch of his team members to clear the debris falling on the street. My heartfelt thanks to him and his team for their quick efforts”.

While the debris was lying on the main road, traffic was allowed one-way until the road was cleared. In Mangaluru, we see or hear about house walls, compound walls or retaining walls collapsing, during monsoon season. One of the worst affected parts of a home during the monsoon is the walls of your home or the compound walls. Monsoons are by far one of the most exciting seasons of the year when you can sit on the balcony of your house and watch the raindrops kiss the surface of the earth. However, there is no denying the fact that this season causes the maximum damage to your den or property. One of the worst affected by the downpour is the walls of your house or compound.

