Spread the love



















Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Negligence towards a Hazardous Rajakaluve (Canal) Puts Residents Lives in Danger near Green Fields Apartments on Ward No 55, 6th Cross Attavar, behind KMC Hospital and Near Manipal School

Mangaluru: This report is for the kind consideration of Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Shridar, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, and MCC ward No 55 Corporator, on behalf of the residents of Green Fields Apartments and nearby residents on 6th Cross Attavar, behind KMC Hospital, near Manipal School, to take quick action of a hazardous Rajakaluve (Canal), which has resulted in the collapse of an adjacent wall due to recent rains, and if further neglected by the concerned authorities in rectifying the civic issue, will put the lives of the residents in harm. Therefore, the residents of the area even though they have complained about this hazardous issue two months ago, the officials of MCC, including the Corporator have turned a blind eye to this problem.

One of the residents of Ward No 55, Lawrence Joel Veigas speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Recently in August due to heavy rains the wall adjacent to the dirty water flowing Rajakaluve collapsed, and a complaint was given to MCC and other concerned officials on 18 August 2021, which in response a bevvy of officials came to the spot and did an inspection on 28 August 2021, after which no action was taken, and with the present situation of the hazardous Rajakaluve, there are chances that the supporting pillars of the apartment may collapse, which will result in damage to property and lives”.

“There is also an electrical transformer located very close to the canal, which may collapse anytime with the heavy flow of water during rains, thereby putting people’s lives in danger. Even though a few days ago Assistant Engineer J George, Junior Engineer Bhavya and Assistant Executive Engineer Shivalingappa had visited the spot after constant reminders and complaints, we have a feeling that not much action would be taken in the nearest future, since we have experienced the same situation for months. We hope that at least our pleas made through media, including Mangalorean.com will bring a change in fixing this hazardous issue,” added Veigas.

Team Mangalorean who visited the spot was shocked to see the pathetic and hazardous condition of this Rajakaluve, and with a bunch of shops and an apartment lying close to this dilapidated and dangerous canal will surely put the lives of the residents and shop owners in jeopardy. On behalf of the residents of this area, Team Mangalorean makes a humble request to the concerned authorities in MCC to act quickly and rectify the issue before any further damages to the property, apartment, and above the precious lives of the residents. Thank You!

Like this: Like Loading...