MCC Officials Net Rs 12K in Fines for Covid-19 Violations during Covid-19 Enforcement Drive

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Officials Net Rs 12,400 in Fines for Violations during Covid-19 Enforcement Drive on Sunday, 1 August

Mangaluru: After more than a month, daily Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada crossed the 400 mark, with 410 people testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Sunday. As per the state bulletin issued by the health department, Dakshina Kannada has recorded the maximum number of fresh cases in the state, followed by Bengaluru Urban with 409 cases. The number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada increased from 2,803 on Saturday to 2,943 on Sunday. The district stands in second place in terms of active caseload after Bengaluru Urban, which has 8,553 active cases.

Dakshina Kannada had reported 454 cases on June 27, and later the number continued to decrease, with the district recording the lowest tally of 115 cases on July 25. However, the number of daily cases were above 300 in the last five days. While 410 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, the district also saw 264 patients getting discharged. The state reported 25 fatalities, and six deaths were recorded in Dakshina Kannada. With this, the district’s death tally increased to 1,430. The District Disaster Management Authority had on Saturday banned inter-state bus services between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod. Deputy commissioner K V Rajendra has banned public gatherings in the district, in the wake of an increase in Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials conducted an enforcement drive to inspect Covid appropriate behavior at public and commercial establishments in the city limits. The inspections were conducted at shopping malls, hotels, super markets and places of public gathering. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, MCC Commissioner Akshy sridhar said, “The drive was conducted in the backdrop of increase in the Covid positive cases. Altogether 25 cases of Covid19 guidelines violation were booked, including failure to maintain social distance, not wearing a mask. A total fine of Rs. 12,400 was imposed on the violators. In the view of public health and to curb the impact of the 3rd wave of the pandemic, MCC has decided to increase the frequency of such drives in the upcoming days”.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar M said that the district has a target to administer 40,000 doses of vaccines on Monday. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 spike continued in Udupi too, with the district reporting 162 cases on Sunday. The district also reported a fatality, taking its death toll to 417. Udupi has 1,200 active cases.

