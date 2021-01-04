Spread the love



















MCC Officials Visit Central Market, Warn Illegal Shop Owners of Action

Mangaluru: The MCC officials led by Deputy Commissioner Revenue Binoy visited the Central Market building to check the vendors’ trade licenses here on January 4.

On August 13, 2020, the Mangaluru City Corporation had stopped the retailers from occupying the central Market until the high court hearing. But some vendors had opened their shops in the Central Market.

On January 4, Deputy Commissioner of Revenue, Binoy along with other MCC officials, visited the Central Market to check the licenses of the shops for the year 2020 – 21. Most of the shops were found operating without renewing the licenses.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Binoy said, ‘We have instructions from the high court in writ petition no, 9810/2020, that lawful trade activities should be allowed in the Central Market. Accordingly, we have only 31 traders who have a trade license for the year 2020-21. Rest are unauthorised occupants. Currently, we are not able to accommodate them and so have asked them to stop all unlawful trading activities”.

Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Binoy further said, “If they don’t close unlawful trade activities, we need to give them a warning. We will take action as per the law”.

When asked about the street vendors occupying the central market road and why the MCC officials have turned a blind eye? Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Binoy said, “We had carried out a drive last month to evict those occupying the streets. We will take action against the street vendors and vacate them with the help of the police. Currently, we are handling these two buildings because these two buildings are in a very unsafe condition. We have received a third-party consultant report saying that this building cannot be repaired or maintained. Right now, it is the safety of the people that is the main concern of the MCC. If more people come to this building, and something happens, the corporation will be held responsible. “

Binoy further said, “Currently we are going through the second wave of COVID-19. The Central Market buildings are in very unhygienic condition, and trading cannot be done in this building.”

When asked what action the administration will take against those not following the COVID-19 guidelines in the area? Binoy said, “The health department officials are going around and penalizing people not wearing the mask. We will take strict action against those not following the Covid-19 guidelines.”