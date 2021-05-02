Spread the love



















MCC Officials Warn Violating Shop Owners & Police Crack the Whip on 366 People for No Masks

MCC Officials Warn Shop Owners on Violations & Police Crack the Whip on 366 People for No Masks. On Saturday, the city traffic police had slapped fines of Rs 250 each for not wearing masks on 366 motorists, also Epidemic cases were booked on eight; 69 two-wheelers, 2 three-wheelers and 5 four-wheelers were seized for violating lockdown rules.

Mangaluru: Amidst spike in COVID-19 cases Mangaluru City Corporation officials were seen warning shop owners for violating Covid-19 guidelines, while law enforcers have been cracking the whip against those found not wearing masks while venturing out at the check posts. And in spite of all the warnings and slapping of fines, people have been still ignorant in violating the rules and getting into unnecessary consequences. Even after Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra had directed MCC to vacate all the street vendors and others doing business in and around the Central Market, a few of them had moved a little further from the market, and doing brisk business on the roadside near Townhall, GHS road and many were also seen in various parts of the City. And the best part, there was not even a single official from the district administration to check on these violators.

On the sixth day of the 14-day lockdown, there has been not much improvement in the spike of Covid-19 cases. Dakshina Kannada corona tally rose by 933, two deaths on May 1. The total positive cases reported so far are 46,042. The district has 7,013 active cases. The bulletin from the health department stated that on Saturday as many as 404 patients have been discharged from the hospital. The total number of patients discharged from hospitals are 38,270. With two deaths on Saturday, the total death toll has risen to 759. On Friday, DK had 1205 Covid-19 cases. While, as per the health bulletin, Udupi has reported 670 positive cases on Saturday. The total number of infected patients is 32,212. As of Saturday, 440 patients have been discharged from the hospital. The total number of patients discharged are 29,127. The total active cases are 2,887 in the district. The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the district is 198.

And the reason for the rise in Covid-19 cases is that people are still ignorant and not wearing face masks or following social distance. Look at the grocery store, fish and meat markets, liquor shops and other shops, people are falling on each other to buy their products. One example of such is Fathima Stores on Market road, where the majority of their customers are not wearing masks nor following social distancing, and the shop staff don’t even advise them to do so. On Saturday, MCC officials had given a final warning to Fathima Stores to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, if not face a fine of Rs 5000-10,000. There were many other shops in the market road vicinity with a large number of customers not following the rules. So, how can the Virus STOP if people don’t follow the rules?

On the other hand, police at the check posts were slapping fines and seizing vehicles against those not adhering to the government’s repeated calls urging the people to wear masks in public places in the wake of the sudden spurt in viral infection. In addition to booking cases, the police were collecting fine from the violators. On Saturday, the city traffic police had slapped fines of Rs 250 each for not wearing masks on 366 motorists, also Epidemic cases were booked on eight; 69 two-wheelers, 2 three-wheelers and 5 four-wheelers were seized for violating lockdown rules. Police sources say the special drives were being conducted by teams of police personnel attached to the law and order and traffic wings by taking positions at vantage spots daily in each police station limits.