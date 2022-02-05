MCC Plans to Draft a Separate Bylaw for Advertisements/Hoardings to Earn More Revenue

Mangaluru: If you look around the city there are way too many illegal advertisements and hoardings, and they keep on mushrooming day by day, resulting in loss of revenue to the City corporation. In a bid to control unauthorized hoardings and advertisements in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits, the urban local body has planned to draft a separate bylaw for advertisements. The main objective of the bylaw is to keep the city beautiful, by not allowing unauthorized hoardings in identified locations. The city corporation also has plans to increase the revenue through permissions and penalties, in addition to laying down rules for advertisements and hoardings.

Speaking to the media, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty said that a draft of the advertisement bylaw will be prepared very soon. “We have developed many roads in the city through the city corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Limited, recently. There are lots of spaces on road medians and other places, where permission can be given for advertisements and hoardings, and thereby generate revenue. For this, we have to obtain permission from the government, to identify space, and auction the same through the city corporation,” added the mayor .

Mayor further said, “The city corporation will also give emphasis to digital hoardings, and we also have plans to conduct a survey in the city, to identify locations suitable for advertisements and hoardings. Locations will be identified in such a way, that it should not mar the city’s beautification concept. Further, special emphasis will also be given to ensure that advertisements and hoardings do not distract drivers and affect traffic. Only identified locations will be auctioned to generate income,”.

“At present, permission granted for advertisements and hoardings in the city since 2006, are renewed with the same advertisers. The bylaw will also have provisions to auction such locations, so that the city corporation can generate more income. The bylaw will also have provisions to levy huge penalties for those who have put up advertisements and hoardings without licence, and MCC expects Rs 7 crore as revenue through advertisements and hoardings in 2022-23.

Once the draft bylaw is drafted, the same will be discussed in the council, before being sent to the government for approval”, said the Mayor.