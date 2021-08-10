Spread the love



















MCC Posts Objection Format & List of Ward Committee Applicants on their Website

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has posted on its website the ‘objection application format’ for filing objections to the provisional list of ward committees already released by it.

“Those intending to object or share their opinions are requested to use the said format,” Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release on Friday. Citizens are encouraged to share their opinions or raise objections before August 17. The provisional list is available on the website and the notice board.

Objections will be scrutinized by the Review Committee comprising of Ward Committee Nodal Officers and Selection Committee. Based on the report of the Review Committee, and due approval of the MCC Commissioner, the list of Ward Committee members will be finalized.

CHECK THE LIST OF WARD COMMITTEE APPLICANTS :

Mangaluru City Corporation has published the list of Ward Committee applicants. Citizens can access this list through the link – Click Here

Like this: Like Loading...