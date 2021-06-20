Spread the love



















MCC Raids Temple for Holding 4 Weddings by Flouting COVID-19 Norms

Mangaluru: The assistant commissioner Madan Mohan and his team raided the Mangaladevi Temple premises for holding four weddings at a time flouting COVID-19 Norms on June 20.

The wedding of BJP nominated corporator Bhaskar Chandra Shetty’s daughter was held at the Mangaladevi Temple premises along with three other couples. More than a hundred people had gathered in the Temple for the wedding. The Temple authorities by flouting the COVID-19 norms had permitted to hold four weddings at a time.

There has been an increase in the positive cases and COVID deaths in the Dakshina Kannada district and the district administration is struggling to contain the spread of the virus. The temple administration neglected the COVID-19 guidelines and permitted to hold four weddings at a time.

After checking all the documents in granting permission to hold the wedding functions, AC Madan Mohan instructed the concerned authorities to file a case against the MCC officials for granting permission to hold four weddings at a time in the Temple premises. A case has also been filed under the Epidemic Diseases act against those who had granted permission to hold four wedding functions at a time flouting the COVID-19 guidelines in the Temple premises.

