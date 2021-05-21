Spread the love



















MCC Should Blame the Residents & NOT Pourakarmikas for NOT Segregating the Waste

MCC Should Blame the Residents & NOT Pourakarmikas for NOT Segregating the Waste. Regarding Waste Segregation it has been a Joke, since Residents and Businesses are still abusing the System, and no action has been taken by the concerned officials?

Mangaluru: During the past years, we have seen Mayors and Commissioners of Mangaluru City Corporation come and go, after they had tried hard in convincing and also pressurizing the residents and business establishments to segregate waste, but it seems like MCC’s efforts has not reached the 100% mark in controlling the garbage disposal. After several unsuccessful attempts to make waste segregation mandatory in the city, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has now acted against waste generators, including residents and business establishments. But even after a stern warning from MCC Commissioner and MCC Mayor of imposing hefty fines for violators, still, we are seeing waste not segregated- and the poor pourakarmikas are facing a tough time, whether to pick such a kind of waste or leave it behind.

In the first phase, it was decided to put more restrictions in place at its landfill in Pachanady. The agency that collects and transports waste from the city had to ensure that only segregated waste is brought to the dump yard. In the next phase, officials from MCC went on a drive to penalize residents and commercial establishments if they do not segregate waste at its source. In the meantime, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar had said during a press meet in October 2020 that they have already started initiatives to make waste segregation compulsory in the entire city corporation limits.

He had said “We have received a good response for the waste segregation drive in some of the wards in the city. However, we are yet to make it more streamlined in most of the wards. We are planning to make waste segregation strict at our landfill at Pachanady, where only segregated waste will be allowed, henceforth. Accordingly, the Antony Waste Handling Cell, the solid waste management contractor, will be made responsible for it, and a penalty will be levied on them if they fail to bring segregated waste. They should bring waste that is segregated at the source itself. Tonnage will not be calculated if they bring mixed waste, which will make the contractor face a loss. We have already issued a notice to the contractor in this regard”.

It is learnt that the city generates an average of 300 plus tonnes of dry and wet waste per day, since the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the city was generating an average of 330 tonnes of waste (both dry and wet) per day, adding that the city corporation has decided to impose penalties on waste generators, including residents, in the second phase. A Pourakarmika speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “We are seeing less of plastic bags mixed with garbage these days, but some residents are very rude to us, who don’t segregate their waste, and yell at us saying that they pay taxes, and it is our (Pourakarmikas) duty to segregate the waste and not theirs. We are helpless in such situations, with no option but to carry their non-segregated waste. The concerned authorities should look into such kinds of residents and business owners who abuse the system, and shout at us. A few days ago in Urwa one man from a flat came to attack us when we left without picking the non-segregated waste. The authorities should penalize them so that we don’t face such consequences with the residents”.

To discuss the waste segregation issue, MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty held a meeting on Friday, 21 May urging residents under the limits of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to segregate dry and wet waste before it is handed over to the civic workers or during the door-to-door collection. “People should cooperate with MCC in scientific disposal of solid waste, and segregate dry and wet waste. This will help in solid waste processing. Scientific segregation of the waste should be done compulsorily. Due to the rise in home isolation cases, we have been requesting people in home isolation to keep medical waste separately. But not many residents are adhering to our requests”.

He further said, “Such waste is of great danger to the sanitary workers, and many Pourakarmikas are affected with the Virus. Therefore, many of them are reluctant to collect non-segregated waste for their safety and others. In order to keep the health conditions of the sanitary workers, residents should cooperate in segregating waste (keeping medical waste separate) before placing the waste outside for collection. MCC will take all the required steps to effectively implement the scientific disposal of waste. The bio-medical waste from the quarantine and isolation houses will be disposed of as per the guidelines of the health department, state, and union governments”.

“To contain the spread of Covid-19, the MCC has formed a task force taking all corporators into confidence. For each ward, officials from the MCC have been appointed as nodal officers. The ward committee task force will identify the primary and the secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients and provide treatment to them. The MCC has also started a mobile swab collection team. The patients who are in home isolation are being provided with a home isolation health kit which consists of zinc, vitamin, and other essential medicines” added the Mayor”.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, “We will commence a drive soon, and a penalty will be imposed on waste generators through health inspectors. As per the city corporation’s bylaw, a minimum of Rs 1,500 can be collected from residents, who are first-time violators. The penalty amount will be doubled for the repeat of violations. Meanwhile, a penalty to the tune of Rs 25,000 also may be imposed on large-scale waste generators. MCC has fixed stickers outside the homes of Covid-19 patients, and waste collectors have been directed not to mix medical waste from such households. Those residents who violate the waste segregation rules will be booked under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act 1976, and the MCC has decided to fine violators heavily. We will also book criminal cases against people dumping garbage on the roadside, and a fine of Rs 10,000 will be slapped against them.”

“MCC will be collecting used masks separately. The jingle or announcements made from waste collection vehicles will stress on waste segregation at the source from henceforth. We are making a kind request to the residents to cooperate with MCC in the scientific disposal of waste to keep our environment clean. Through this, we can also prevent the tragedy which took place in 2019. If the public fails to adhere to the guidelines, a fine from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25000 will be slapped on the violators. In case of any complaints, the public may contact the helpline number 155313 and 9449007722 (WhatsApp)” added the Commissioner.”

But all the efforts put in by MCC are in vain since the residents give a damn about segregating waste- they have no fear of the law nor bothered to pay fines. Total ignorance by most of the City’s residents. We have heard many times of the MCC Commissioner or Mayor saying that they would impose hefty fines on the violators, but it has been only talk and no action. As we are still seeing many residents and business owners not following the waste segregation methods, MCC should take stringent steps which are very much necessary with the National Green Tribunal too monitoring the situation. While the NGT has also directed the chief secretary to explain in person steps the state has taken to comply with the Solid Waste Management Act, 2016, an act that even the Union government is serious about. It is learnt that Households, hotels, hostels, educational institutions, bars and restaurants, marriage halls, catering firms and businesses who convert wet waste into compost will get a rebate of 50% in solid waste management cess they pay as part of property tax. MCC had provided forms for this purpose in October 2020, where Health inspectors would verify compost arrangements in households and institutions to facilitate them in claiming the rebate. But has the plan been working, only God knows?

