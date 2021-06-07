MCC Slaps Fine of Rs 53,000 on Apartment in Chilimbi for Not Segregating Waste

Spread the love



















MCC Slaps Fine of Rs 53,000 on an Apartment in Chilimbi for Not Segregating Waste

MCC Slaps a Fine of Rs 53,000 on Mars & Venus Apartment in Chilimbi, Mangaluru for Not Segregating Waste. “We have decided to stop collecting waste from this apartment. This should serve as a warning for all Bulk waste generators since they contribute to the majority of the waste. We have issued ample notices, now it is time to levy heavy fines”– MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

Mangaluru: After several unsuccessful attempts to make waste segregation mandatory in the city, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is now taking stern action against waste generators, including residents and business establishments. In the first phase, more restrictions were put in place at its landfill in Pachanady. The agency that collects and transports waste from the city will have to ensure that only segregated waste is brought to the dump yard. In the next phase, officials from the city corporation had commenced a drive to penalise residents and commercial establishments if they do not segregate waste at its source.

On Sunday, 6 June MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, along with MCC Officials had visited the Mars & Venus apartment and after conducting an inspection found that the apartment owners were not adhering to the segregation rules, and therefore slapped a fine of Rs 53,000 on that apartment. As per MCC officials, the occupants in the mentioned apartment failed to segregate the waste and were simply handing over the non-segregated waste to the garbage collectors, which resulted in facing a fine of Rs 53K. It is learnt that MCC has warned the apartment that if they failed in paying the fine, the water connection to the apartment will be disconnected, and that action will be taken against the residents of the said apartment who violate the segregation rules set by MCC.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, “We have 50% results with residents adhering to the segregation rules, while the rest are still violating the instructions of segregation as announced by MCC. Even though we have already started initiatives to make waste segregation compulsory in the entire city corporation limits, we still have to work hard in enforcing the segregation rules. We have received a good response to the waste segregation drive in some of the wards in the city. However, we are yet to make it more streamlined in most of the wards. We are planning to make waste segregation strict at our landfill at Pachanady, where only the segregated waste will be allowed, henceforth.”

“Accordingly, the Antony Waste Handling Cell and the solid waste management contractor will be made responsible for it, and penalty will be levied on them if they fail to bring segregated waste. They should bring waste that is segregated at the source itself. Tonnage will not be calculated if they bring mixed waste, which will make the contractor face a loss. We have already issued a notice to the contractor in this regard. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, waste generation has been reduced to around 300 tonnes of dry and wet waste per day, since the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the city was generating an average of 330 plus tonnes of waste per day. Therefore, we decided to impose penalties on waste generators, including residents, in the second phase”.

“During the drive, all those who are found violating the segregation rules will be penalised through health inspectors for non-compliance with our instructions. As per the city corporation’s bylaws, a minimum of Rs 1,500 can be collected from residents, who are first-time violators. The penalty amount will be doubled for the repeat of violations. Meanwhile, a penalty to the tune of Rs 25,000 also may be imposed on large-scale waste generators.

Regarding the recent issue where this apartment in Chilimbi had violated the rules, we have decided to stop collecting waste from this apartment. This should serve as a warning for all Bulk waste generators since they contribute to the majority of the waste. We have issued ample notices, now it is time to levy heavy fines,” added the Commissioner.

