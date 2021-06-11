Spread the love



















MCC starts Helpline 0824-2455674 ‘Call For COVID Test’

Mangaluru: There are 17 per cent positive cases reported in the Mangalore City Corporation limits. To curb the rate of COVID positive cases, it has been decided to increase COVID tests in the MCC limits. Those having the symptoms of COVID are moving around in order to test themselves for the virus which increases the risk of spreading the disease.

To identify the contacts of those infected with the virus, MCC has formed a “Mobile Swab Collection Team”, and test them at their doorsteps. If anyone has any symptoms of COVID, they can contact the “Call For COVID Test” by dialling 0824-2455674.

The helpline centre will operate from 8 am to 6 pm every day. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar has urged the public to join hands with the Mangalore City Corporation to curb the spread of Coronavirus by making use of the facilities.

In the MCC limits, 20 cases of the violation of COVID guidelines have been registered and a penalty of Rs 16,500 has been collected.

