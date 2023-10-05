MCC to Add Bus Bays in the City for Commuters Needs through Private Participation

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to Add Bus Bays in Mangaluru City for Commuters Needs through Private Participation

Mangaluru: If you look around the City, where bus shelters are needed there are none, however, where no commuters nor buses stop, there are a number of bus shelters (in some places two or three bus shelters are seen close to each other)-Bah humbug! After a few complaints were made by the public on this issue, finally, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) plans to provide more bus bays in the city for the convenience of commuters, through private participation. As part of the plan, the city corporation will seek support from advertisement agencies that are willing to provide infrastructure.

Due to lack of bus bays/bus shelters, commuters are forced to wait for buses by the side of the road, in the hot sun or pouring rain, where there are no proper facilities. The issue was also raised at a meeting of city bus owners, and other stakeholders organised at the city police commissioner’s office recently. In fact, the city police commissioner had sent a letter on 24 July 2023 to the commissioner of MCC requesting the corporation to provide bus shelter at 53 locations in the city. It is learnt that Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, then the commissioner of police, had stated in his letter that participants have been raising the issue at grievance meetings of the city police. “There were complaints that commuters are made to stand by the side of roads in rain and sun since there are no bus shelters at majority of the bus stops,” the police commissioner had pointed out.

The police commissioner had suggested new bus shelters near Milagres College, Milagres Church, Avery Junction, Kankanady Junction, Karavali Circle, Bendoorwell Junction, Balmatta Junction, on Bunts Hostel Road near Ambedkar Circle, Karangalpady, AB Shetty Circle, Attavar Katte, KMC Attavar, near Unity Hospital, City Hospital, Mallikatte, Shivabagh, Bikarnakatte, Rao and Rao Circle, Kottara Chowki, Kuntikana, Mukka, and several other locations in the city. MCC commissioner Anand CL said that the corporation will study the feasibility of constructing bus bays at eight locations. “We have already identified eight locations, where bus bays can be created through advertisement agencies. Meanwhile, there are plans to provide more bus bays at various locations,” he said.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that he will convene a meeting with the Mangaluru City traffic police soon to discuss various issues pertaining to traffic and infrastructure. Premananda Shetty, chief whip in the council of MCC, said officials have been asked to place the list submitted by the city police before the standing committee on town planning.

In yet another issue related to private buses, The City Police Commissioner of Mangaluru, Anupam Agrawal, had called a meeting with various stakeholders to address issues of rash driving and violations by private city buses. The meeting, attended by officials from the RTO, bus owners, and local authorities, discussed the need to rationalize bus timings and control rash driving. Other issues raised included the provision of facilities for bus staff, the establishment of bus priority lanes, and the installation of GPS systems in buses. The police have also recommended the suspension of driving licenses and are City bus timings to be rationalized in a month considering booking cases under the murder section for accidents.

During a phone-in program, the Mayor of Mangaluru, Sudheer Shetty Kannur, addressed various issues raised by callers, including traffic congestion, encroachment by street vendors, air pollution from a mushroom factory, and water supply problems. The Mayor assured that the traffic signal issue at Nanthoor Junction would be addressed, a committee would investigate the mushroom factory, officials would be sent to resolve drainage complaints, and engineers would rectify a crack in an overhead water tank. The monthly phone-in program received 23 calls, and all complaints will be followed up in the next program. Mayor to meet city police over Nanthoor traffic issue

