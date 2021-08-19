MCC to Assign Trade Zones for Street Vendors under Street Vending Act, 2021

Spread the love



















Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to Assign Trade Zones for Street Vendors under Protection of Livelihood & Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2021

Mangaluru: The Town Vending Committee held a meeting at the Mangaluru City Corporation’s committee hall on Wednesday, 18 August chaired by MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, and discussed concerns of street vendors. Street vendors who have approval by the Town Vending Committee and hold valid identification cards and certificates, are permitted to continue doing business under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2021.



MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

To bifurcate street vendors based on their trading activities, MCC will be appointing 10 survey teams. A new round of surveys will be held across the city, based on the guidelines specified in the Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2020. Based on the outcome of the survey, the Town Vending Committee shall issue identification cards and trade licences to deserving street vendors.

Street vendors with valid IDs and trade licences will be assigned zones to conduct trading activities. These trading zones have been recognised, and the proposal for them to be declared as trade zones is in its final stages, the commissioner said.

Stringent measures will be taken against those violating street vending norms by the Mangaluru City Corporation and police department, he said. The MCC sought the cooperation of the Street Vendors Development Association Dakshina Kannada. MCC deputy commissioner Ajith M and members of the Town Vending Committee were present at the meeting.

