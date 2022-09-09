MCC to get its 23rd Mayor & Deputy Mayor Today-3 Contenders for the Mayor Post

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to get its 23rd Mayor & Deputy Mayor Today, Friday, 9 September-3 Contenders namely Sudhir Shetty Kannur, Kiran Kumar Kodikal and Sharath Kumar for the Mayor Post

Mangaluru: The elections for the posts of the 23rd term MCC Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairpersons of the four standing committees of the Mangaluru City Corporation will be conducted by the Regional Commissioner, Mysuru today, Friday 9 September 2022. The government has reserved the post of the 23rd Mayor for the general category, while the post of Deputy Mayor has been reserved for a Backward Class ‘A’ woman candidate. Sudhir Shetty Kannur, Kiran Kodikal and Sharath Kumar will vie for the Mayor Post



Sudhir Shetty Kannur



Kiran Kumar Kodikal



Sharath Kumar

Being the longest serving ( 18 month-long) MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, whose term ended on Thursday, 8 September speaking to the media said, “There was a need to extend the term. The one-year period is too short to carry out development work. In January 2022, a meeting was held to discuss strengthening the decentralisation in rural and urban local bodies. Besides, the Bhaktavatsala Commission had recommended making the term of the mayor and deputy mayor 30 months in all city corporations. This issue is being deliberated by the Karnataka State Decentralised Planning and Development Committee headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Though the mayoral election was scheduled on March 2, 2022, the elections were postponed due to various reasons”.

Outgoing MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty

“Because of this, I was responsible for dealing with the drinking water issue in Mangalore city for two summers. Fortunately, there was no shortage. However, the demand for water will increase every year. I am fully satisfied where a lot of new technology was adopted, including the introduction of trade licence online and administrative reforms. Infrastructure work, including road widening projects, were also taken up. Though I was the Mayor, the decision of the council was final. I am satisfied that all the meetings were conducted transparently and I gained the confidence of the members. I have worked towards meeting the expectations of the public,” added the Mayor

Shetty further said, “With an effective system of segregation and processing of waste in place, the Mangaluru City Corporation has practically stopped dumping of waste at the landfill site. The corporation has put in a system of collecting dry and wet waste after they are segregated at individual houses. An agency has been processing wet waste using “black soldiers” and generating about 50 tonnes of manure. Another agency is effectively processing dry waste. We have now practically stopped dumping waste at the landfill site in Panchhanady, and this was among the major achievements during my term as Mayor”.



“The city generates around 230 tonnes of waste every day. A portion of wet waste is being processed in houses using pot composting and such households are getting 50% rebate in solid waste management cess while they pay their property tax. As per a direction of the State government, a majority of safai karamcharis, who are engaged in house-to-house collection of waste, have now become employees of the corporation. MCC will come out with a comprehensive plan to overcome the problem of flooding in low-lying areas in the city. We have proposed a survey of Raja Kaluves (major storm-water drains) and have earmarked Rs 2 crore. But it is yet to be taken up. We will initiate a study of Raja Kaluves and work out a permanent solution,” added Shetty.

He further said, “Drone survey of 20 square kilometre area of the city has been completed and the remaining 140 square kilometre area will be taken up soon. This drone survey will be used for the study of Raja Kaluves. The corporation council ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to involving people in governing the city by making effective use of ward committees and area sabhas”.

