MCC to have Mega Vaccination Drive in Mangaluru City Corporation limits on 22 January

Mangaluru: As per the government orders, citizens who have not received 1st and 2nd doses of the anti-Covid19 vaccine must be identified and vaccinated. The government has taken serious cognizance of the unvaccinated population in MCC limits. It has been noted that 50 per cent of the unvaccinated population in the district resides within Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

To weaken the impact of the third wave and protect our elderly, medical staff and Covid warriors – everyone must be vaccinated. It has also been mandated that all Covid warriors must receive the booster dose to protect themselves.

With regard to this, a mega vaccination drive will be being conducted in the city on 22/01/2022 by MCC. Vaccines and booster doses can be availed across 39 Vaccination centres including 10 UPHCs, malls, public spaces, and markets.

The general public and citizen welfare organizations are hereby requested to convince unvaccinated people and encourage them to visit the above centres.

Mobile vaccination facility is also available on request. Kindly contact Ward Covid Nodal officer, UPHC nodal officer, UPHC medical officer or MCC Covid nodal officer avail the same.

All citizens are kindly requested to make good use of the vaccination drive.

Issued by MCC Commissioner