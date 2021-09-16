MCC to Have Own Vehicles for Garbage Collection- AWHCPL Contract Ends January 2022

Spread the love



















MCC to Have Own Vehicles for Garbage Collection if the Detailed Project report (DPR) proposal gets approved, a project that would cost around Rs 38 crore to purchase vehicles and equipment- Meantime, Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd, (AWHCPL) Contract Ends January 2022, even though Mangaluru City Corporation owes them Rs 60 crores as pending waste collection charges

Mangaluru: During the special meeting, the ruling BJP in the Mangaluru City Corporation council approved the proposed model to procure vehicles for door-to- door waste collection and outsource the operations and maintenance of the system. This proposal has been approved since the seven-year contract of the Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd, the waste collection agency, ends in January 2022.



At this meeting held under the chairmanship of MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty on Wednesday, 15 September, the Congress in the opposition, objected to the proposal, stating that it would be an additional burden on the civic body, and preferred a model of complete outsourcing. Explaining the DPR, prepared by the Anti Pollution Drive (APD), consulting engineer of the firm Akshay R said that Rs 38 crore would be required for the purchase of vehicles and equipment. The entire city will be divided into four zones—North, South, Central Zone-A and Central Zone-B for waste collection, instead of the present two zones. The city generates a total of 382.9 tonnes of waste daily.

An official from the MCC said that depending on the population of the city, the MCC will require 789 pourakarmikas. The MCC has around 206 pourakarmikas. The process for the recruitment of 188 civic workers has been initiated by the DC, he said. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that with the finalised DPR, the MCC will have assets in the form of vehicles. “We will enter into an agreement with the vehicle suppliers, to maintain the vehicles for a certain period of time,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that a subcommittee will be constituted by including members from the opposition, for further discussion on micro planning of the DPR, within a week. The DPR will be ratified in the next council meeting. Similar proposals are being implemented in other city corporations in Karnataka.

