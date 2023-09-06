Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to Introduce POS Devices for Consumers to Pay their Water Bills at their Door-Step Presently, the online water bill payment service is available only through the portal www.mccwatertax.in.

Mangaluru: Consumers in Mangaluru City will soon be able to pay water bills through point-of-sale (PoS) devices, while the multi-purpose workers (or bill collectors) issue the bills at the doorstep using the device. According to C.L. Anand, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation, the facility will be a reality by September end. Consumers can pay the bills through cash, debit, or credit cards or UPI by scanning the QR code in the device, he said. Presently, the civic body is training the workers, who issue the bills through PoS devices, on how to accept payment through cards and UPI, the Commissioner told reporters on the occasion of launching the online water bill payment service in collaboration with HDFC Bank, at the corporation.

HDFC Bank has given 60 PoS devices to the civic body for free to issue bills and collect the payment. Launching the service, Mayor Jayananda Anchan said that the consumers will have to log on to the portal www.mccwatertax.in to pay the bill using the payment gateway of HDFC Bank. After registering by submitting the basic details, a six-digit PIN for the consumer’s account will have to be created. Consumers will have to log in using the registered mobile number and the PIN. Once logged in, account details will have to be searched by using the sequence number printed on the water bill.



Then the bill can be viewed with the due date for payment. Bills can be paid using a credit/debit card, through net banking and using UPI. E-receipt generated can be downloaded and the consumer will get confirmation through SMS on the registered mobile phone. Bills can be paid offline by generating a challan. The offline payment can be made at post offices and Mangaluru One multi-purpose service centres. The online web application was developed by KEONICS for the corporation.



The Mayor and the Commissioner said that though the civic body had launched an online water payment service earlier it was not much user friendly. The service launched earlier has been withdrawn and is not available. Now the online water bill payment service is available only through the portal www.mccwatertax.in. The Commissioner said that the same online application developed can be used to get information on how many houses have UGD connections (sewer pipeline linked to the sewer network of the corporation) and how many houses use septic tanks. As per the records of the civic body, it has 92,000 water connections.

Like this: Like Loading...