MCC to Launch Drive against Single-Use Plastic & Evict Unauthorised Food Vendors

Mangaluru: Going Green! That’s right- Mangaluru City Corporation ( MCC) is all set to launch a drive against single-use plastic, and also evict unauthorized food vendors, on the basis of various complaints received about hygienic conditions maintained by roadside food mobile canteens/stalls. In a communication to the media, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar has stated that in creating a more sustainable environment, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has directed its health inspectors to seize one-time plastic substances, and penalise vendors that are selling them.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

Warning vendors of being levied a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, “They may also be booked under Section 19 of the 1986 Environmental (Conservation) Act, and they could lose their trading licence.” Citing the notification issued by the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change on March 11, 2016, and the National Green Tribunal’s order, Sridhar said that MCC had banned single-use plastic substances.

Commissioner further stated that “But it has been brought to our attention that the ban is being violated, and sale of single-use plastic is continuing unchecked. MCC would launch a drive to evict unauthorised food vendors from Saturday. This decision has been taken following complaints from residents. Vendors have been asked to vacate their shops immediately lest they invite legal action”