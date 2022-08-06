MCC to Rename Yet Another Road as ‘SRI MANGALADEVI TEMPLE ROAD’

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to Rename Yet Another Road as ‘MANGALADEVI TEMPLE ROAD’, which starts from A B Shetty Circle (Now demolished) via Fiza Mall-Pandeshwar-Monkey Stand-Mangaladevi Temple

Mangaluru: Instead of taking care of the dilapidated and pot-hole/Crater ridden City streets, our City MLA, MCC Mayor, MCC Commissioner and other officials are on the fast-track in renaming roads and circles, and now adding yet another feather to their caps, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has commenced the process to name a prominent road in the city after the centuries old Mangaladevi Temple.

It is learnt that as per requests from MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Mangaluru unit, the MCC council resolved to name the road from AB Shetty Circle (now demolished) in the city to Mangaladevi Temple via Fiza Mall, Pandeshwar, Monkey Stand, as ‘SRI MANGALADEVI ROAD’. The proposal to name the road after the temple was discussed at a general meeting of the MCC council recently.

Speaking to media personnel, Mayor Premanand Shetty said, “The ancient temple, which has historic significance, is a prominent shrine in the coastal city. The coastal city has got the name Mangaluru, because of the presence of the Mangaladevi deity. The temple, which is being protected by the Archaeological Survey India (ASI), is being thronged by thousands of devotees from various parts of the state and outside. Hence, we decided to name the road after the temple,”

It is learnt that the council has already adopted a resolution in this regard, and it will be discussed again, after inviting suggestions and objections, he added. Meanwhile, the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has already commenced the development of a circle at Jeppu, on the road to the temple, as part of a Smart City project.



The city corporation council also adopted another resolution on June 30, to name the road from Morgan Gate to the National Highway-66, as Sri Sri Bhikshu Lakshmanananda Swamiji Road. The council had adopted a resolution in this regard, based on a request made by the Ramakshatriya Seva Sangha.

