MCC Trying to Find the Ruptured Water Pipe, Water Supply Affected in Few Areas

Mangaluru: Heavy leakage of water from the previous water line disrupted visitors’ motion on the busy Pumpwell Junction within the metropolis on Tuesday evening, 28 June 2022. The leakage of water was discovered within the line that takes water to Karavali Junction, Bolur and Sultan Battery. The leakage was close to the place where buses going in the direction of Bengaluru, Puttur and Sullia ceased.

Mangaluru City Corporation workers and others have been working since last night, and this morning and are yet to find the exact location of the ruptured water pipe. Weather is also slowing down the work, with rains pounding the City every now and then.

Suresh B H, the Executive Engineer of MCC speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “This has been an old water line pipe laid in the year 1956 or so. We are speeding up the work so that there won’t be any inconveniences caused to the motorists and residents of Mangaluru. The water pipeline is laid at 16 feet below ground level, and we are still working on reaching that depth. Once we find the ruptured pipe, then it will be rectified soon, until then few areas in the City may be affected little with water supply”.

“We’re working hard to plug the leakage and hope to restore the identical one at the earliest. If we don’t succeed soon, water will be provided by means of various strains. As of now, we have enough water stored in all the water tanks in the City, even though the water supply from the Thumbaywater pumping station has been stopped yesterday. We will try all our means to fix this issue soon, meanwhile, the public should bear with us and cooperate,” added Suresh.

Last night motorists needed to wade by means of the flowing water for about an hour. Because the MCC began the restoration work, police diverted the traffic through alternative routes, and even today the traffic police are monitoring and controlling the traffic, especially during peak hours.