‘MCC will soon begin a Property Survey in all the 60 Wards’- Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

Mangaluru : During the Council meeting chaired by MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar said, “Though property tax is one of the major sources of revenue, the city corporation could collect only Rs 56 crore, which amounts to 50% of the actual revenue expected from the city. Therefore, MCC will soon begin a property survey in all the 60 wards, as part of its plans to make collection of property tax under the self-assessment scheme (SAS) efficient and effective. The survey will be conducted through multi-purpose workers (MPWs)”.

“A property survey conducted in the city, under the Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR), had collected data only from the central business district (CBD) areas of the city. However, the survey to be conducted by the MCC, will cover all the areas of the city corporation. We need to re-evaluate the actual properties using the digital platforms. The MPWs will conduct the door-to-door survey using GIS-based mobile applications. While revenue wards have been divided into revenue blocks, each block has been linked to the main road and crossroads” added the Commissioner.

He further said, ” The surveyors will collect not only the details of the property owners, but also get pictures of the property. We have noticed many property owners refusing to declare their property details under the SAS property tax. This has directly affected the revenue shortfall for the city corporation, and the survey will help the MCC to cover all undeclared properties to calculate tax. The survey will be conducted under separate categories, including houses, shops, commercial complexes, apartments, malls, industrial units, public properties and marriage halls, among others”.

“Data, including name, Aadhaar number, mobile number, electricity RR number, water connection number, SAS number, type of ownership, number of floors, and other details also will be collected. While the survey will begin on a pilot basis in one ward initially, it will be extended to all wards after assessing the feedback” added the Commissioner.