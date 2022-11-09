MCD election: Delhi BJP core group meets Nadda

In preparation for the upcoming MCD elections, the Delhi BJP core group met party president J.P. Nadda here on Wednesday.



The core group members included state chief Adesh Gupta, state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, co-incharge Alka Gujar, convenor of election management committee Ashish Sood, and state general secretary (org) Siddharthan.

According to a source, “The meeting went for an hour. The discussion was done on the candidate list, Delhi’s current air pollution status, landfill issue, campaigning modes and medium, etc.”

A BJP source also informed that the list of candidates will be out by November 12 and 13. Also, the manifesto will be released by next week.

The MCD election will be held on December 4 and the counting will take place on December 7.