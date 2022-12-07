MCD election results: BJP leading in postal ballots counting

The BJP has taken an early lead in 97 wards over the AAP which is leading in 42 other wards after an hour of counting of votes underway for the December 4 Delhi Municipal polls.



Meanwhile, Congress is leading in five wards.

Votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections from postal ballots are being counted. EVM counting is yet to begin.

Counting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.

A total of 68 observers are overseeing the counting and about 10,000 police personnel are deployed at various counting centres.

The election office has deployed engineers to look into the technical issues of EVM malfunctioning if any complaint comes.

There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

The exit polls have predicted a big win for the AAP. The BJP has been at the helm for the past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior leaders of the the BJP campaigned in the elections.