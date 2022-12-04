MCD polls: Cong accuses BJP candidate of cheating voters by prefixing ‘Dr’ to her name

Congress candidate Shagun Bhadana, contesting the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) election from ward no 22 of Rohini B, has lodged a complaint before the returning officer against BJP candidate Komal Vashisht for allegedly fooling voters by projecting herself as a doctor.

Bhadana has alleged in her complaint that Vashisht has prefixed ‘Dr’ to her name and presented herself as a doctor during the campaigning and “thus fooled the voters”.

“Komal Vashisht who is contesting MCD elections on BJP Ticket from Ward No 22 Rohini-B, has violated the model code of conduct and also has committed a criminal breach of trust by adding Dr before her name. She is not a qualified doctor. Only a qualified doctor such as an MBBS can write Dr before her name,” reads the complaint.

Bhadana said, “Any person who has successfully completed PhD on any subject can call him/herself as Dr But she has no PhD degree either.”

“As per the information, Komal is only a Dietician. And any dietician cannot add the word ‘Dr’ before her name. This is a serious matter as she is fooling the common people who think that she is a doctor and is contesting elections. Appropriate action should be taken against her,” read her complaint lodged before returning official and Delhi Police.

According to the information Komal has done a Diploma in Health and Nutrition from IGNOU in 2018.

Speaking to IANS, Vashisht said that she had submitted what she had to say before the returning officer.

“You take it from there, I have submitted my view, right now I am busy with other things,” she said.