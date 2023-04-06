MCMC Team to Monitor all Social Media Posts during Assembly Elections – DC Kurma Rao

Udupi: “A special media cell will be constituted to monitor and prevent paid news during the Assembly elections”, said the deputy commissioner of Udupi Kurma Rao while addressing the media persons at the press club during an interaction session on April 6.

Addressing the media persons, DC Kurma Rao said, “Media houses and the Printing press should take approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before printing hoardings and publishing advertisements related to the Assembly elections. News channels should also take approval from the committee before telecasting scrolls related to the election campaign”.

DC Rao further said, “The Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp should be used responsibly. We are keeping a close watch on all the posts. Political parties will require approval for advertising on social media. They will also have to give an account of expenditure on the advertisement in print and electronic media. A special team of technical experts will also keep a hawk’s eye on political propaganda through websites and social network sites”.

SP Akshay H Machindra said that to prevent illegal activities during elections, checkposts are formed across the district. Surprise raids were carried out on warehouses and godowns from last week. Till now Rs 48.50 lakhs unaccounted cash has been seized. 6800-litre liquor and rice being transported illegally were also seized.

Udupi Zilla panchayat CEO Prasanna H also spoke on the occasion. Resource Person Ashok Kamath explained the Model Code of Conduct.

Information officer Manjunath, President of Udupi district Working Journalists Association Rajesh Shetty, Secretary Nazir Polya, and Treasurer Umesh Marpalli were also present.

