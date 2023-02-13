MCODS Interns Stage a Street Play to Mark Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Day in KMC Campus

Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS) Mangaluru Interns Stage a Street Play to Mark Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Day in KMC Campus, Light House Hill Road, Mangaluru on Monday, 13 February 2023 at 9 am.



Mangaluru: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Day is to celebrate the contributions Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons make to society around the world and to raise the profile of the speciality. It is also the birthday of Dr Minoo Sorabjee Ginwalla, the first oral surgeon in India. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is a bit of a tongue twister. Maxillofacial surgery deals with a very complex area of the body and involves treating diseases, injuries, malformations and reconstruction of the mouth, jaws and surrounding structures. Maxillofacial surgeons perform a range of procedures from surgical removal of wisdom teeth, benign and malignant tumours of the mouth and jaws, cysts in the jaws, cosmetic surgery for dental and facial deformities, diseases of the jaw joints (TMJ), cleft lip and palate and associated deformities and major injuries to the face including fractures of the jaws and other facial bones!

They do surgical procedures in dental outpatient clinics and hospital operating rooms under local anaesthesia. It is a unique speciality bridging dentistry and medicine and it provides cutting-edge solutions for procedures you may not have been aware of. And locally here in Mangaluru, the International Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Day Celebration at Manipal College Of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Mangaluru at Medical Education Hall, KMC, Mangaluru, with the theme ” Facial Trauma & Road Safety” on 11 February by Dr B Unnikrishnan Dean, KMC Mangaluru along with Dr Ashita Uppoor, Dean MCODS, Mangaluru; Dr Junaid Ahmed-Asst Dean of MCODS and Dr Premalatha Shetty- Associate Dean and Head of Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, MCODS, Mangaluru, among others.

The eminent speakers who spoke on 11 February during the programme were – Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan- Associate Professor, Dept of Emergency Medicine, KMC, Mangaluru who talked on ” Initial Assessment and Primary Care in Trauma”; Dr Madhusudan Upadya- Professor and HoD of Emergency Medicine, KMC, Mangaluru who talked on ” Airway, Ventilation and Shock”; Dr Arjun Shetty- Professor and HoD dept of Neurosurgery, KMC, Mangaluru, who spoke on ” Neurological Consideration in Trauma Patients”; and Dr Ashfaque Mohammed- Professor and HoD of General Surgery, KMC, Mangaluru, spoke on Thoracic, Abdominal and Pelvic Trauma”. Following their talks, each resource person during the Q & A session gave relevant answers to the queries posed to them by the participants. Nearly 200 participated in the session.

And on Monday, 13 February a few public awareness programmes in the form of street plays were held and staged by the MCODS Interns. The First street play was held at iKMC Light House Hill Road (MAHE) Campus at 09:00 am; followed by Service Bus Stand, Hampankatta at 10:00 am; Mangalore Central Railway Station at 11:00 am; and KSRTC Bus Stand, Bejai at 11:45 am. The objective behind the public awareness programme was to sensitize the public on the importance of adhering to road safety rules and to highlight the role of the public in accident scenarios on the road and highways. It also created awareness about the role of Maxillofacial Surgeons as guardians of the face.

Before the street play, the welcome address was delivered by Dr Premalatha Shetty- Associate Dean and Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, MCODS, Mangaluru, followed by a short briefing by Dr Ashita Uppoor-the Dean of MCODS said, “The Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at MCODS has progressed by leaps and bounds as a centre of excellence for craniofacial surgery, and over the years has performed complex surgeries of the head and neck region which is unique all over the country. Our goals and objectives cover all the aspects of grooming a student into a mature, Knowledgeable and responsive dentist, ever willing to meet the needs of the patients and society at large. At MCODS, your success is as important to us, as it is to you. We offer a helping hand every step of the way, from your first visit, to completing your degree and beyond”.

A huge gathering at the KMC Campus, and also at other locations witnessed the street play and gave loud applause for an act well done. The street play portrayed road safety and rules to be followed, especially not drinking and driving, reckless driving and riding, not wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers, speeding, etc. Dr Joanna Baptist- Associate Professor in Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial meticulously and eloquently compered the event.

ALSO READ RELATED REPORT :

Like this: Like Loading...