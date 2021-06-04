Spread the love



















MDMA Drug Worth Rs 10 lakhs Seized by Police & CCB Sleuths- Three Arrested

Mangaluru: Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy is a psychoactive drug primarily used for recreational purposes The desired effects include altered sensations, increased energy, empathy, as well as pleasure. When taken by mouth, effects begin in 30 to 45 minutes and last 3 to 6 hours.

MDMA is commonly associated with dance parties, raves, and electronic dance music.[17] It may be mixed with other substances such as ephedrine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine. Short-term adverse effects include grinding of the teeth, blurred vision, sweating and a rapid heartbeat, and extended use can also lead to addiction, memory problems, paranoia and difficulty sleeping. Deaths have been reported due to increased body temperature and dehydration. MDMA acts primarily by increasing the activity of the neurotransmitters serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline in parts of the brain.It belongs to the substituted amphetamine classes of drugs and has stimulant and hallucinogenic effects. MDMA is illegal in most countries, including India.

Briefing the media persons Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar during a press meet said, “The Konaje police along with city crime branch team were successful in seizing nearly 170 gm of MDMA which is worth around Rs 10 lakhs and arrested three persons hailing from Uppala in this regard on Friday, 4 June 2021. The arrested persons are Mohammed Munaf, Mohammed Muzambil, and Ahammed Masooq, all from Uppala in Kerala. Munaf is a BBA graduate,, Muzambil works in a sports shop in Nelamangala, Bengaluru and Masooq in is employed in a hotel in JP Nagar, Bengaluru”.

Police Commissioner further said, “The trio were trying to sell the drug in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Uppala and Kasargod. They were tracked from Hassan and arrested under Konaje police station limits, near the Mangaluru University vicinity. It is learnt that the trio had purchased drugs from a African national in Bengaluru, and were planning on selling it here. Since the quantity of MDMA is huge we will try to find out who the buyers are, and will take necessary action against them too. Police are doing a thorough investigation and will apprehend the rest who are behind this drug dealing.We may even take help from Bengaluru police if needed to solve this case. It has come to our notice many are into full time drug dealing business. Efforts are also being made to arrest the African person in Bengaluru, with the help of Bengaluru police, after we get information from the trio who are in police custody”. Along with 170 gm of MDMA, the police have confiscated a Honda car and four mobile phones, and cash. DCP Hariram Shankar was also present during the press meet.

Regarding the effects of MDMA, a person may experience the intoxicating effects of MDMA within 45 minutes or so after taking a single dose. Use of even moderate doses of MDMA in crowded, warm environments—or during periods of vigorous, extended physical activity—can dramatically increase body temperature, with potential deadly consequences. However, MDMA can also cause a number of acute adverse health effects. For example, while fatal overdoses on MDMA are rare, they can potentially be life threatening—with symptoms including high blood pressure (hypertension), faintness, panic attacks, and in severe cases, a loss of consciousness and seizures.

