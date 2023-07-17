Mechanic decamps with valuables in car repair shop

Udupi: A mechanic working in a car repair workshop in Kodavoor, Udupi district, allegedly decamped with Rs 80,000 cash, music systems, spare parts and repair tools from the workshop.

Complainant Felix D’Souza, who operates, Trinity Car Garage at Lakshminagara Main Road in Kodavoor for the last seven years, told the police that Nikhil from Periyapatna in Mysuru district joined his workshop about a year ago on the recommendation of a friend. He was residing in the workers’ room in the workshop.

Mr. D’Souza had given him the key of the office room too and the accused knew where exactly keys of cars left for repair were kept. The accused allegedly switched off the CCTV in the workshop on July 5 at around 9.50 p.m. before stealing music systems, LCD displays, car polishing material worth Rs 2 lakh, electronic gadgets kept in the office, Rs80,000 cash and repair tools from the workshop etc. He took the valuables along with his friend Shivakumar in a car bearing a Mangaluru RTO license plate, the complainant said.

As Mr. D’Souza contacted the father of the accused, he requested the complainant not to lodge any police complaint and said he would get all the items returned once his son came home. Since there was no response thereafter, the complainant filed the plaint belatedly.

The Malpe police have registered a case under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code (employee or servant committing theft of the property of his master) and are investigating.

