Media Impact! Electricity Pole Standing in Middle of the Newly Concreted Road Shifted

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, including Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following an report by Team Mangalorean published on 20 April 2022 – Buddivantara Mangaluru? New Road Constructed with Electric Pole Left Standing in Middle of Road)

and also by a couple of Print Media, highlighting about a electricity pole being standing in the middle of a newly concreted road, and within a few hours the issue was rectified by the Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) Deputy Project Officer Manjunath.

It should be noted that after social activists G.K. Bhat and Nigel Albuquerque of the Mangalore Civic Group brought to the notice of Team Mangalorean that a electricity pole has been left standing right in the middle of the newly constructed Maroli Pump House Road, on NH road and very near to Kankanady Pumpwell flyover, Team Mangalorean immediately highlighted the issue in Mangalorean.com. The activists also said that completing a road and leaving behind an electric pole standing in the middle of that road does not make any sense at all, and sadly even the quality of the bitumen surface is not up to the standard, and with that condition the road surface could wear out during the forthcoming monsoon rains.

BEFORE MEDIA IMPACT……

It is learnt that a couple of weeks ago, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) had replaced old sewers on Kankanady Pumpwell-Maroli Road with new ones, and had left this existing electricity pole in the middle of the road, not even bother of shifting it during the road work. As of now, even though the road work is complete, the pole remains intact much to the dismay of road users and residents. KUIDFC Deputy Project Director Manjunath had blamed the contractor for the unscientific work, and assured to shift the electric pole soon, and also Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar after this civic issue was brought to his notice had assured that he will ensure that the electricity pole is shifted to the road flank at the earliest, within a day or two

And as promised, the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) along with MESCOM shifted an electricity pole that was left in the middle of Pumpwell-Maroli interior Road on Wednesday, 20 April, after the issue was highlighted in Mangalorean.com the same day. Whil MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar had assured to get the pole shifted immediately by KUIDFC, Corporation’s Deputy Project Officer Manjunath, who visited the spot and issued immediate directions to shift the pole. As the road that was about five feet wide was widened to about eight feet, the pole that was on the road flank came to be in the middle of the relaid road. The contractor executing the work had left the pole intact.

AFTER MEDIA IMPACT….

And regarding the quality of bitumen surface, the officials have agreed to re-lay it, after necessary inspections are done. They have also put the blame on the operators of the Earth-Movers (JCB) where the chain-linked wheels of these heavy machines used during the construction work of retaining wall for an adjacent storm-water drain, resulted in causing damage to the road surface.

In conclusion, even though this issue has been highlighted now, if you go around the City, where new roads have been constructed, care has not been taken to shift the electric poles to the road flank, instead leaving them at their existing spots. Simply does not make any sense! Also the standard of the work is unsatisfactory, including the quality of the required construction materials used, also bitumen. Activists Nigel and G K Bhat are extremely happy that the issue has been rectified within a short time, after they alerted the media.

Sources reveal that while . After inspecting the shabby road work, KUIDFC Deputy Project Director Manjunath, speaking to the media said, “Even though the work taken up by KBR Constructions which is a reputed contractor, however, they have failed miserably in completing this project by not doing the work properly. The road work was not in the sanctioned package, but we were obliged to build the road on the request of the local MLA Vedavyas Kamath”.

It is learnt that Manjunath who was accompanied by executive engineer Ravi, who is overseeing the project, and a representative of the contractor, has assured to get the pole shifted within a day. He added saying “In fact, there is a standing request to MESCOM to shift poles that come in the way of road-widening projects, with a promise to bear the costs, and shifting work does not need enormous funds”.