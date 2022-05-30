Media of Udupi Diocese Bids Farewell to Fr Chetan Lobo

Udupi: Fr Chetan Lobo (OFM Cap) who served the Udupi Diocese since its inception, first as the Editor of the Diocesan Monthly later turned into fortnightly-“Uzwaad” and as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Udupi Diocese will be taking charge of the Assisi Press and Assisi Studio as the Director and also Editor of the Monthly Magazine “Sevak” in Mangalore.

In order to give a befitting send-off to Fr Chetan Lobo, a farewell programme was arranged at the Bishops House, Udupi by the Christian Media of Udupi Diocese under the leadership of its Coordinator Michael Rodrigues on Monday, 30 May 2022 which was presided over by Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo-Bishop of the Udupi Diocese. Speaking on this occasion, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo said that in spite of being a priest in the Capuchin Congregation, Fr Chetan Lobo served for many years in administrative posts in the Shivamogga and later in the newly created Udupi Diocese. He had served these dioceses with utmost dedication and sincerity. Being a person of patience and understanding, Fr Chetan Lobo had rendered nine years long service to the Diocese of Udupi. Speaking further, the Bishop said that he hoped in future too, Fr Chetan would find some spare time to render his service to the youth and children of the Udupi Diocese in creative media training.

Receiving the felicitation and honour from Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo, Fr Chetan Lobo said that he would be happy to be recognized first as the Catholic Priest and secondly as a journalist. He further said that journalists should not be under pressure from anyone, but take up the issues related to society. When one understands social problems and raises questions, he or she can be considered a true journalist.

Fr Valerian Mendonca-Rector of the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur, Rajesh Shetty-President of the Udupi District Working Journalists Association, Michael Rodrigues-Media Coordinator of the Udupi Diocese and Prashant Jathanna-Director of the Big J Channel recalled the service rendered by Fr Chetan Lobo and wished him well.

Senior Priest Fr William Martis was also present.

Steven Colaco welcomed the gathering and compered the programme.