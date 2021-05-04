Spread the love



















Media to be considered as frontline workers: Stalin



Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and the Chief Minister in-waiting, M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday said media personnel will be considered as frontline workers and the necessary benefits will be extended to them.

In a statement issued here Stalin said the media is an essential part of democracy and it is fulfilling its duty of reaching out with the news to the people.

The media personnel are risking their lives during natural calamities and they will be considered as frontline workers.