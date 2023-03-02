‘Medical & Paramedical Workers Training to Combat Diabetic Foot is Need of the Hour’-KMC Dr. P. C. Nayak



Mangaluru: Dr. Praveen Chandra Nayak, a renowned Diabetic Foot Specialist (Podiatrics), KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, was recently invited to present a paper on the topic of Diabetic Foot by the Directorate General of Health Sciences, (National NCD Division) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Patients with diabetes suffer from some form of nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, where uncontrolled high blood sugar levels damage the walls of tiny blood vessels and the connected nerves, especially in the legs. This can lead to symptoms such as loss of sensation, i.e., patients feel little to no pain. This can lead to scratches that go unnoticed and turn into infections over time.

Explaining Diabetes Foot to the officials and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Dr. Praveen Chandra Nayak, Consultant – Podiatric Surgery, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, said, “Diabetes patients may experience diabetic neuropathy, a form of nerve injury. In order to identify diabetes, diabetic foot, and its complications, it is imperative that individuals have regular health examinations. It will also help them in coping with the consequences of this medical condition, such as the economic burden of treating diabetic foot. They should place a strong focus on preventative foot care. This will enable in lowering the nation’s general rate of amputations brought on by diabetic foot complications.”

Dr. Nayak emphasized that there is an urgent need for specific training of medical and paramedical workers with regard to specialized diabetic foot care, proper footwear advice, proper education of diabetic patients with respect to lifestyle, healthy diet, daily observation of diabetic foot, proper treatment, and prevention of foot ulcers.

Present on the occasion were Prof (Dr.) Atul Goel, Chairperson, Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS), Dr. Sudarsan Mandal, DDG, NCD Division, Dr. Ranganath A. R., Chief Medical Officer (NFSG), NCD Division, and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

