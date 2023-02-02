Medical Student Dies on Spot in Tanker-Bike Collision in Karkala

Karkala: A Bike rider died on the spot and the pillion rider was injured after being hit by a tanker at Mala Checkpost near Bajagoli under Karkala Rural Police station limits here, on February 2.

The deceased has been identified as Vibhav, from Maharashtra. The pillion rider, a girl from Kolar was injured in the accident. The injured has been admitted to the Government Hospital, Karkala. Both were studying in a private medical College in Mangaluru.

According to the Police, both had gone to visit Horanadu Temple. After visiting the temple while they were returning, near Mala Checkpost, a tanker hit their motorbike. In the accident, the Bike rider died on the spot.

A case has been registered in the Karkala Rural Police Station, and the investigation is on.

