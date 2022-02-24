Medical Student from Udupi safe in Ukraine, Parents in touch

Udupi: According to the parents, a medical student from Brahmavar, Rohan Dhananjay Bagli who is stranded in Ukraine is safe.

Rohan Dhananjay Bagli is the elder son of Dr Dhananjay Bagli, a scientist in the Brahmavar Agricultural and Science centre. Rohan is a fifth-year MBBS student at VN Karazin Kharkiv National University.

Speaking to the media persons, Dr Dhananjay said, “I have called my son Rohan in Ukraine and spoken to him. Rohan and his other classmates are safe at their place. Rohan is updating us on the situation in Ukraine every day. Today morning Rohan spoke to me and my wife, he is in constant touch with us”.

Dr Dhananjay further said, “The Ukrainian government has said that those who want to go back to their country, are free to go, they can also remain here safely. As of now, Rohan will stay back in Ukraine. We hope the situation will return to normal soon. His return ticket is booked for March 8”.

Since all airports are closed and the flights are temporarily suspended after the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin announced a Military operation in Ukraine, it is not sure how and when the nationals of other countries will be evacuated”.

Helpline number to provide information of stranded citizens in Ukraine

Udupi: Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M has asked the citizens to provide information of anyone in the district who is stranded in Ukraine.

The Public can give information to the district administration immediately by calling Helpline Number 1077.