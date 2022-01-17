Medical Student Lodges Complaint with Police for Misusing Her Photo on Social Media

Mangaluru: A medical student pursuing her third-year MBBS in a city college has lodged a complaint with the police, that miscreants were misusing one of her photos shared on a social media platform, to spread communal tension, and defame her and her family. It is learnt that the medical student had reportedly participated in a college fest on 27 November 2021. At the fest, she had taken a lot of pictures with her friends, both boys and girls, and posted the same story on Instagram.

Out of the several photos shared, the accused has picked a photo and posted it by adding a caption, with the intent to create communal tension, and indicate that she was having an affair with a person named ‘Mulla Rahiman’ belonging to a different religion. The photo was posted on an Instagram account under the name @jjt_bkp, but now that account has been deleted.i

A case was registered in the Women’s Police station, Mangaluru under IPC sections 354(D) (stalking), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).