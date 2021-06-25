Spread the love



















Medvedev enters Mallorca Open tennis semi-finals



Mallorca: World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to enter semi-finals of Mallorca Championships on Thursday.

The Russian, who had lost in first round of the Halle Open, has been in dominant form and has moved into the last-four stage without dropping a set.

“I feel like it was a funny match. Maybe [it was] not the highest level, but I’m really happy to win and be in the semi-finals here. I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” Medvedev said after the match.

The top seed hammered eight aces as against two from Ruud and won 87% of the points on first service as against 73% by his opponent. He also won five of the 10 break-points he got.

Medvedev, who has won all his 10 ATP Tour titles on hard courts, will next clash with third seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain for a place in his first grass-court final.

Carreno Busta saved all the three break-points he faced on way to beating Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4. Medvedev has won as against one in ATP.

